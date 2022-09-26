Instagram allows you to see the number of people that have saved your Post through Instagram Insights. However, Instagram does not currently allow you to view the username of people who have saved your posts. If you are someone looking to grow your Instagram, then this information can give you valuable insights into what types of posts your followers enjoy.

If this piques your interest, this article is for you. Here we have prepared a step-by-step guide on how you can view the number of people who have saved your Instagram Posts.

How to See Who Saved Your Instagram Post?

Instagram Insight is an in-built app feature that allows you to view the number of people that have saved your Instagram Post. To access this feature, you must first upgrade your Private or Personal Instagram account to a Professional one.

Upgrade to Professional Account

The only way to switch your personal or private account to a professional one is through your mobile phone.

When you change your personal/private Instagram account into a professional account, your account turns public. That means anyone can follow you, like your Posts, share them, and even send you a message as well.

Open your Instagram app. Press on your profile icon on the bottom right corner of your screen. Tap on the three-line menu at the top right corner.

Now tap on the Settings option.

Press on the Account option.

Scroll down and tap the Switch to professional account option.

Tap the Continue option in the new window four times, and You can select any category you like.

Toggle the Display on profile slider on or off based on your preference and press on Done.

Under Are you a creator? window, select either Creator or Business. Continue by tapping Next. Tap Continue if you want to share logins. If not, press Not now. Press the Cross icon at the top right corner of your screen or go through the different options available.



Saved Post Insights

The Instagram Insights feature is activated when you convert your Instagram account into a professional one. You can see a new Insights option appear on your Profile page. Here, you can access all the information on the saved Post. It is possible for you to see the insights by visiting each individual Post as well.

Note: You can only see the Insights of the Posts you uploaded after converting into a professional account.

Through Your Instagram Profile

You can view all the insights for your Instagram Posts from the Insight option present on your profile page.

Open your Instagram app Tap on the Profile icon present at the bottom right corner of your screen Press the three-line menu at the top right corner of your screen.

Tap on the Insights option

Scroll down and tap on Posts under the Content You Shared section.

Press on the Reach menu at the top of your screen.

Scroll down and select Saves.

Each Post now will see a black box with the number of saved posts at the bottom.



Through Your Individual Post

You can view the insights for any particular post directly by tapping on it.

Open your Instagram app. Tap on the Profile icon at the bottom of your screen. Go to the post you want to view insights for. Press the View Insights option at the bottom of your post.

In the right corner of your screen, you will see a Bookmark icon that indicates how many people have saved your post.



Frequently Asked Questions

Why Can’t I See Who Saved My Instagram Post?

Due to Instagram’s privacy policy, it currently doesn’t allow you to see the usernames of the people who have saved your Post.

Will Instagram Notify Me When My Posts Are Saved?

When someone saves your post, you will not receive any notifications. But whenever someone saves your post, the insights number on the saved post increases.