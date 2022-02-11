How-to-See-Who-Viewed-Your-Location-on-Snapchat

The Snap Map feature in Snapchat allows you to view and share your real-time whereabouts with you and your friends. However, if you want to keep your location private, you can disable this feature in your app settings.

In this article, we will learn more about what you can do with the Snap Map feature and check to find out who’s viewing your location.

Can You See if Someone Checks Your Location on Snapchat?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a built-in method to check who viewed your location on Snapchat. Previously, Snapchat had allowed this feature in its 2018 version. But, due to privacy concerns, it is no longer available in the current version of the application.

How to Share Location on Snapchat?

If you want to enjoy the full accessibility of Snap Map, you will have to enable your location from the settings.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can share your location on Snapchat.

Open up your Snapchat and log in. Go to the user icon or tap on your bitmoji. Head over to the Settings icon on the top-right corner.

Scroll down to the ‘Who Can‘ section and tap on the See my Location option.

Make sure you turn off the toggle for Ghost Mode.

Click on the Allow button to confirm. According to your requirement, you can set who can see your location.

Note: You have the option to turn ghost mode on for 3 hours, 24 hours, or until turned off.

How to Add Location on Snapchat?

If you want to add a location on your snap stories, then here is how you can do it.

Launch your Snapchat app. Once your app is open, go ahead and take a snap. Head over to the right side of your screen and go down to the third icon that resembles a paper.

Tap on the Location option.

Now, select the location from the suggestions, and it will appear right on your snap.





How to Turn Off Location on Snapchat

If you prefer privacy when you use Snapchat, there are two methods to switch off your location. You can either configure through the Snapchat settings or use your mobile device to disable sharing the feature.

Configure Snapchat Settings

Here is how you can do it through Snapchat settings.

Open up your Snapchat app. Head over to the bottom-left corner and select the Snap Map feature.

Tap on the Settings icon on the top-right corner. Enable the toggle for Ghost Mode.



With this method, Snapchat can still access your location. However, it won’t share your location with any of your friends.

Alternatively, Snapchat also provides you with three options on who can see your location.

Enabling the My Friends toggle will allow all your friends to access your location. Allowing the My Friends Except option will block specific users from accessing your location. The Only these Friends option will allow certain users to have access to your location.



Configure Mobile Settings to Turn Off Location

If you want to fully turn off your location and not give any access to the app, here is what you can do.

On iPhone

Go to your Settings. Scroll down and select the Privacy option. Tap on Location Services. Now, scroll down until you find Snapchat. Select Never from the options.

On Android

Navigate and click on your Settings icon. Scroll down and tap on Location. Click on App Permissions. Find the Snapchat app and tap on it. Click on the Deny option.



How to Fake Your Location on Snapchat?

If you want to trick your friends into thinking you are in a different place, you can do so by adding a custom or a fake location on the app.

Here is a quick walkthrough of the process.

Go to take a snap Then, click on the paper icon and select location. Go to the search box and type in a random location—for example, California. Snapchat will automatically add your custom (fake) location on the snap.



Snapchat automatically updates your location on the map if your app is running in the background of your device. If you have not opened the app for about 5 to 6 hours, Snapchat will delete your location from the Snap Map.

Additionally, to update your Snapchat location, you need to make sure that the location service on your device is enabled.

How to Find Someone’s Location on Snapchat?

Tracking your friend’s location is easier than ever through the Snap Map feature. You can start by following these steps.

Launch your Snapchat app. Navigate and select the Snap Map on the far-left corner. Hover around the Snap Map to locate your friends.

Alternatively, you can also search by typing in the username in the search box.

Along with finding the location, you will also get access to their local time, weather, and city name.

How to Request Location on Snapchat?

You can follow this step-by-step guide on how to request a location from your Snapchat friend.

Open up your Snapchat app and log in. From the homepage, swipe left to open your Chats. Tap on the User icon or Bitmoji to access the Request Location option.

Tap on the Request Location option.

Your friend will now receive a request location notification. It will also show up in your chat history. After your friend accepts the request, you can now view their location status.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Snapchat Send a Notification When You Look at Someone’s Location?

No. The app does not send notifications when viewing a Snapchat user’s location. The app will only notify users if they have taken a screenshot or screen-recorded the user’s stories.

Will Someone Know if I Viewed Them on the Snap Map?

If you are tracking someone through the Snap map, users still won’t get notifications from the app. Users will still not know even if you have tapped their avatar on the map.

How Accurate Is the Snap Map Feature?

The Snap map is usually accurate. But, please be aware that Snap Maps work based on your past activity. So, if you have not been active on the app, it will still show the location of where you were previously.

Can a Blocked User Still Have Access to My Account?

No, a blocked user will not have access to your location. Some users have spoken about how the blocked users are still in their view location list. For this instance, you can remove them by putting them in the My Friends, Except list.