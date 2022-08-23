How to Select All Emails in Gmail?

If you’re the one to subscribe to a sea of newsletters, you must be familiar with your homepage flooding with emails. Gmail is one of the leading email services, with around 1.5 billion active users. Although Google automatically assigns special categories for certain emails, you still have to select and assign categories for most emails manually.

If you believe the clutter of emails is affecting your productivity, it’s time to clear them. This article will dive into how you can select all emails from generic to specific in Gmail. Then, we will jump to what you can do with the selected emails, so keep reading!

When Do You Need to Select Multiple Emails?

To perform any action concerning emails, like delete, archive, or mark as spam, you first have to select them all. Here is a brief list of what you can do after you select emails on Gmail:

Archive : Removes email from your Primary inbox. To access it, move to All Mail.

: Removes email from your Primary inbox. To access it, move to All Mail. Report Spam : The emails will be sent to Gmail to be reviewed as spam.

: The emails will be sent to Gmail to be reviewed as spam. Delete : Emails will move to the bin. If not recovered, Gmail will delete them after 30 days.

: Emails will move to the bin. If not recovered, Gmail will delete them after 30 days. Mark as read : The selected email will look like they’ve been opened.

: The selected email will look like they’ve been opened. Snooze : You will stop getting emails from the source till the set date. You can access the email before the time from the Snooze folder.

: You will stop getting emails from the source till the set date. You can access the email before the time from the Snooze folder. Add to tasks : The Tasks folder will create a to-do list for the selected emails.

: The Tasks folder will create a to-do list for the selected emails. Move to : Change the location of the conversation to another folder.

: Change the location of the conversation to another folder. Label as: Group the conversations by giving them a label. You may view them from the bar on the left.

There are other actions you can perform after selecting the emails. Select the vertical three-dot menu on the left. You can mark the emails as unread or important, add a star or filter emails like these. Additionally, you can mute the source of the selected emails or even forward them as attachments.

How to Select All Emails in Gmail?

Now that we’ve mentioned all the things you could do after selecting emails, you must be curious about how you can select emails. Below, we have listed all ways you can select emails from the Gmail service.

From the Web Version

Most users use the web version of Gmail to access their email, so let’s begin with this method. Follow these steps to select all of your emails on a page on the web version of Gmail:

Open your browser. On the search bar, enter www.gmail.com If you haven’t already, log in with your credentials. Gmail will land you on the Primary inbox page. If you want to select emails from a different page, head to the specific tab or folder. Under Search in email, locate the square box and click on it. Gmail will select the emails on the page you’re in. You will also get the option to select all conversations from the category in the alert. Select the message to select all emails under the category.

Mail App (Windows)

Mail is the default application to receive emails for Windows. If your Gmail account is added to the Mail app, you can have all your emails selected from the in-built application.

Here are the steps you can refer to these steps to select your emails from the Mail app:

On your Windows, launch the Start app. Search for Mail on the search bar and select it. From the sidebar, select your Gmail account. Next to the search bar, click on the icon with two check signs. A square box must appear next to Inbox; select it.

The mail app will select all the emails in your Inbox. If you wish to select emails for other categories, select the category under Folder on the sidebar, then follow the same instructions.

Apple Mail (Mac)

Apple Mail must already be available on your device if you own a Mac. This is because Apple Mail is the built-in application for Mac users. If you prefer using Apple Mail to view your conversations from Gmail, you can use this application to select your emails.

Refer to the steps mentioned below to select your emails from Apple Mail:

On your keyboard, hit the F4 key to open Launchpad. From the list of applications, click on Apple Mail. Select the first email, then scroll all the way to the last email. From your keyboard, locate and select the Shift key and click the last email.

You may also use the Select All feature to select all of your emails. Simply hit the combination Ctrl + A to select all emails.

From Mobile Application

Unfortunately, there is no current feature that allows you to select all emails on the mobile application of Gmail. You can, however, select each conversation for both the iOS and Android versions.

Follow these steps to select multiple emails on the Gmail mobile app:

Open the Gmail app on your device. By default, the application will land you in your primary inbox. If you want to change the location, select the hamburger menu on the left and head to a different category. Press and hold the first email you want to select. To select other emails, click on their name icon. Repeat this for all emails you want to select.



How Can I Select Specific Emails?

Do you only want to select specific emails? You can filter the emails from a folder according to the sender, recipient, subject, keywords, size, and attachments. After you search the emails, you can then proceed to select them.

Use the following steps to filter conversations in the web version of Gmail:

Open any browser and navigate to www.gmail.com. From the search bar on top, select the icon that looks like three sliders. This icon is called Show search options.

In the pop-up, fill in these details: From : Name of the sender.

: Name of the sender. To : Name of the receiver. Keep in mind the recipient should not be a BCC or a CC .

: Name of the receiver. Keep in mind the recipient should not be a or a . Subject : The subject of the email.

: The subject of the email. Includes the words : Enter the words you remember from the email.

: Enter the words you remember from the email. Doesn’t have : Enter the words you are certain do not include in the email.

: Enter the words you are certain do not include in the email. Size : Set a range for the size of the email.

: Set a range for the size of the email. Date within : Select the date you may have received the email from the current date.

: Select the date you may have received the email from the current date. Search : Specify the location of the email.

: Specify the location of the email. Has attachments : If your email contains an attachment, check the box next to the option.

: If your email contains an attachment, check the box next to the option. Don’t include chats: If you want the search result to exclude chats, select the box next to the option. Click on Search.

You can leave the fields empty for the details you do not remember. However, do not enter incorrect details, as this will completely change your search results.

After you’ve made your search, you can click on the square box to select all emails. If the search result includes other emails you do not wish to select, deselect the box next to them after you’ve selected all emails.

If you want only to select a range of emails neighboring each other, select the first email, then press and hold on Shift on your keyboard before clicking on the last email. This will select all emails that come in between the first and last emails.