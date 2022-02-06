How to Send a Secure Email in Outlook

Sometimes, your emails might contain confidential information. Fortunately, if you use Microsoft Outlook, you can secure the email content by encrypting the message.

This method protects your private data by changing your plain email message into encrypted text. Only the recipient can decipher the email content through a unique private key. So, in this article, we will demonstrate some methods to encrypt emails on your Microsoft Outlook account.

Sending a Secure Email in Outlook

It’s best to send secure emails whenever you’re sharing personal information, bank or payment details, or client information. Here are some methods you can apply to encrypt your emails on the Outlook application.

Using Certificates to Encrypt Emails (S/Mime)

If you want to use the S/MIME encryption method, please ensure that the sender and recipient have a mail application that supports S/MIME, such as Microsoft Outlook. This method will require you to download and install encryption certificates to the keychain on your computer. Both the sender and recipient should possess this certificate.

After acquiring the certificate, you will have to configure it into your Outlook Account. Here are some steps you can follow.

Open up your Outlook and log in. Navigate to the File tab to open up the menu bar. From the left-side panel, select Options. Select Trust Center and click on Trust Center Settings. Go to the Email Security option. Under the “digital ID” section, select Import/Export and follow the instructions to add your certificate. Under the Encrypted email section, click on Settings. Click on the Choose option and select your S/MIME certificate. Click on OK.

To apply the encryption to your mail contents, start composing an email. From the menu bar, select Options, and click on the Encrypt option. Choose the Encrypt with S/MIME option from the drop-down menu.

You can now send your secured email to your recipient.

How Can the Recipient View the Encrypted Email Using Certificates?

The recipient can only view the mail content through Microsoft Outlook on their PC. This method will allow the recipient to view the email automatically.

If the recipient decides to reply to the email and already has the encryption certificate of the sender, then the reply will also be automatically encrypted.

Microsoft 365 Message Encryption (OME)

The Microsoft 365 encryption method is a quick and easy process as you don’t require to download additional encryption certificates. But, you will have to be a subscription member of these Microsoft 365 plans. Here is a list of subscriptions options that allows you to encrypt emails.

Office 365 Enterprise E3 and E5

Microsoft 365 Enterprise E3 and E5

Microsoft 365 Business Premium

Microsoft 365 Personal or Family

Office 365 A1, A3, or A5

Office 365 Government G3 and G5

If you have the subscription, you can go to the menu bar and click on Options. Select Encrypt and choose between the restriction options you want to enforce such as Encrypt only or Do not Forward. Then, you can just send in your email.

A pop-up message will appear on the screen that denotes the email is encrypted.

If you are using Outlook 2016 and 2019, you can head over to your email, choose Options> Encrypt, and pick the encryption options you would like to apply to your email, such as Do Not Forward or Encrypt only.

How Can the Recipient View the Encrypted Email Using Microsoft 365?

If you send the encrypted email to the recipient’s Outlook account, then the email will contain the subject and a lock icon denoting that the message is protected. You can double-click on the email. After Outlook verifies the recipient, the content of the email will appear.

You can still send encrypted messages to recipients who don’t have an Outlook or Office 365 subscription. For example, if your recipient has a Gmail account, they will receive an email as a protected document.

You can click on the button to view the message. It will direct to Outlook Online. Choose between the two options to verify your account. You can either sign in with a one-time passcode or sign in again with your mail ID. After the verification, recipients can read the content of the email.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Encrypt a Single Message?

If you are encrypting a message, here is what to do.

Start by composing a message. Click on the File menu. Go to Properties. Select the Security Settings Option. Choose the Encrypt message contents and attachments tick box. You can fill up and compose your message. Click on the Send button.

How Do I Encrypt Multiple Messages?

If you want to set all your outgoing messages in an encrypted format, all your potential recipients should have your Digital ID in order to view your messages.

Navigate to the File Menu and click on Options. Select Trust Center and click on Trust Center Settings. On the left-side pane, go to the Email Security tab. Tick the box for Encrypt contents and attachments for outgoing messages option.

If you want to change additional settings like selecting a specific certificate, then click on Settings.

Finally

With several attacks and cyber threats on confidential information, it is a must in many organizations to keep outgoing or incoming emails encrypted. Using S/MIME and OME applications gives your emails an extra layer of protection.

If you want to stay further protected online, always be sure to have strong passwords, reliable antivirus software, and a secure VPN.