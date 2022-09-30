10 Ways to Send Lots of Photos to Someone in Batch

Whether at a party, tour, trip, event, or any random occasion, you may capture tons of photos. Sending them to the desired people one by one consumes a lot of time and the process may be long and tedious. But, you can always send the photos in a batch using Email services, messaging sites, and several other methods.

Here, we have gathered a list of methods you can select to send lots of photos to someone effortlessly.

How to Send Lots of Photos to Someone in Batch

There are numerous ways that let you send many photos to someone in a batch. For someone familiar with compressing files, you can compress several photos into a single zip file and send it using email or any other platform. But, the method requires compressing software and will be a time-consuming task.

However, several other methods enable you to send a batch of photos to your intended person instantly.

Google Photos

Released in 2015, Google Photos provides users with a powerful space for storing and organizing photos and videos. Since the application is dedicated to photos and videos, it enhances photo networking and sharing opportunities. Using Google Photos, you can back up and store photos up to 15GB with the option to upgrade them.

It allows users with a Google account to upload photos and albums and share them with their intended people. Whether you are an Android user, iPhone user, or use web applications, you can sign in to your account, upload photos, and share them.

You can send it to people from your contact list via the email address or by generating a link. This means that you can create a link and send it wherever you want. It can be messaging sites, email, or any other platform. The photos maintain the exact resolution as the original image, and the recipient will receive likewise.

iCloud Photo Sharing

Apple users with iOS 12 and above can enjoy the iCloud Photo Sharing option and share a lot of photos with others. The idea of sharing from iOS to other devices is made easy through this option. You can generate the iCloud link after you select the photos and send them to anyone.

The iCloud storage is limited to 5GB, and the link will expire after 30 days. So, these things should be considered while using this option. Other than that, you can use this feature on all Apple devices and make changes on any device. Also, to use this feature, you will need to login into the Apple ID and enable the iCloud Photos option.

As a sender, you can open the Photos app, select the desired pictures, tap the Share icon, and choose the Copy iCloud Link option. Then, you can paste the link into any platform and send it to whoever you want. The recipient will be able to see the photos through the link until you decide to remove the access.

Google Drive

One of the most convenient and valuable ways of sending lots of photos is to upload the photos to Google Drive and send the link. You only need a Gmail account and a good internet connection. Google Drive was launched by Google back in the year 2012 and has been top-notch cloud storage.

A standard user can get free storage of 15GB with an option to buy additional storage space. When you upload the photos to Google Drive, the image quality remains the same, and it stays the same even when the recipient views and downloads it.

Another significant aspect of using this method is its practicality. Be it Android, Windows, Mac, iOS, or any other operating system or device; you can use it without any trouble.

You can check out the steps below to learn how to upload and send your photos link to someone.

Open Google Drive. If you don’t have a Gmail account, create it and log in. Then, create a folder. Right-click the blank space and press the New folder option.

Name your folder and press Create.

After that, Double-click the folder name. Right-click on the screen, and select the File upload or Folder upload option.

Locate the photos and upload them to your Google Drive. Wait for some time while the photos are uploaded on your drive. Now, click on the folder name beneath the Drive’s search bar and choose Get link.

Then, click Restricted and select the Anyone with the link option. Or, click the Add people or groups, input the email address, and hit Send.

Next, hit the Copy link button and press Done.

Finally, paste the link into messaging app or anywhere to your desired person.

Microsoft OneDrive

Another cloud storage space on the list is Microsoft OneDrive. It is an organized storage space where you can upload your photos and sort them at your convenience. It helps make the sharing process easy. It is also handy in backing up your files, photos, and other documents.

Once you upload the photos in OneDrive, you can access and share them from any device you are logged in with the Microsoft account. A standard user will get an initial free storage space of 5GB. users can get an additional 1TB of cloud storage by upgrading to the Microsoft 365 account.

When you try to share your photos in a bunch, you can either send them directly to the user’s email address or copy the link and share them on the desired platform. The photos shared in OneDrive maintain their originality and won’t decline when the other person downloads them.

AirDrop

AirDrop is another convenient Apple-based feature that allows wireless file sharing. Released by Apple in 2011, it is available on devices above iOS 7 and OS X 10.7 Lion. The feature is easy to use and provides a seamless transfer experience. So, sharing loads of photos with someone from one Apple device to another becomes simple using AirDrop.

Using AirDrop, you can share any number of photos. But the person or the device you are about to AirDrop needs to be within a radius of 30 feet. The step to use AirDrop is easy as sharing it on any other platform.

First, open the Photos app and select the desired photos. Then, press the Share icon.

Now, choose AirDrop.

Select the person or device you want to share with.

Also, there are some basic settings you need to know before using the AirDrop feature on your Apple device. Likely, since the feature is Apple based, it only runs on iOS and macOS devices.

Dropbox

Dropbox works similarly to Google Photos, where you can add your photos and share them with anyone you want. This means you can upload a bunch of photos from one device and use another device with the same account to share them. It allows users to use it across various devices, such as phones and computers.

Users get the freedom to either add another person or share the link and let others view the photos. It provides users with a free storage space of 2GB. You can buy additional space if this storage limit does not fulfill your need. This space is not only limited to photos but also other file types.

Another plus point to using Dropbox is its security, where an advanced encryption system protects the data transfer. Also, its intuitive design makes it user-friendly and easy to navigate. Likely, when you delete any photo or file from Dropbox, you can get it back within 30 days from dropbox.com.

Email Services

One of the significant innovations for humankind is email. It has taken a step further to make everything digital and create a paperless environment. Not only emails, but it also allows you to share numerous file types and attachments, including image files. Several email services exist, such as Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo Mail, etc.

Each email service provider helps users send a bunch of photos at once. All you need to do is attach a bunch of photos, type the recipient’s email address and send it. With stable internet on your and the recipient’s side, your email, including the images, will reach the recipient in a matter of seconds.

The image quality remains the same, making it one of the most preferred methods. The process is simple and straightforward, requiring minimum effort. The only downside of this method is the file size limit. For example, you can send files up to 25MB through Gmail. Likely, Outlook has a limit of 20MB, and Yahoo Mail lets you send photos sizing up to 25MB.

So, if you want the photo quality to remain the same, you can opt to use email services within the default file size limit.

Messaging Sites

Another straightforward, intuitive, and time-consuming method is to use instant messaging sites. Currently, the digital market is swarmed with numerous messaging apps and sites. In the age of social media and technology, where people want everything to be instant and fast-paced, using this method suits many users.

The best thing about using messaging sites and applications is the intuitiveness. It is easy to navigate, and the selection process is simple. You just need to click on Add/Image icon or such button and select the bunch of photos you want to share.

Likely, you don’t even have to open the application, you can select photos in Gallery or Photos, tap the Share icon, and various messaging apps and sites will pop up.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that some messaging sites compress the image quality while sending, and as a result, the image quality degrades. Also, every messaging site only allows a certain file size to be sent at once.

You can see the list below to know the file size limit you can send at one time on some of the popularly used messaging sites.

Facebook Messenger: 25 MB Telegram: 2GB, Premium Subscribers: 4GB Viber: 200MB Whatsapp: 16MB IMO: 10GB Instagram: 30MB

USB Drive

One of the most convenient methods to send a batch of photos to someone is to use a USB drive. Whether the person you wish to share the photos with is in the same place or not, you can always transfer a large number of photos on the USB drive and give them to the intended person.

Doing so guarantees two things, a huge number of photo sharing and quality assurance. Since the process requires just copying or moving the photos from the computer to the USB drive, the image quality won’t be compromised. Likely, depending on your USB drive size, you can send a large number of photos.

Additionally, using an OTG connector, users can connect their USB driver to the Android device via the charging port. It enables users to send and download photos from the USB drive to their mobiles and tablets.

Other Paid Photos Sharing Services

As the demand for better and qualitative sites keeps rising with users’ needs, developers deliver advanced and appealing photo-sharing sites and services. These sites and services are top-grade in quality, and users are drawn to spend some amount to acquire their services.

These paid services include Amazon Prime Photos, Photobucket, iDrive, Adobe Portfolio, and Icedrive. They include various features and options, making them stand apart from other cloud-based storage and free sites.