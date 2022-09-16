How to Set Default Folder in File Explorer

Having to navigate to your favorite folder can be very time-consuming and infuriating, especially when your computer has a lot of roots. You may have tried to just drag and pin the desired folder to your taskbar, but it will just pin the folder on the file explorer again. In such a case, you will have to access the folder through Windows explorer again.

But worry not, we have a couple of tips for you to set the default folder in the file explorer. Follow us in this article to learn more about them.

How to Change the Default Folder?

By default, the file explorer opens the quick access folder that shows you the most recent fields and folders. You can change this behavior to open This PC instead. However, You can also follow this process to change the default folder to open Quick access. Here’s how you do it:

Open the file explorer. Click on View from the top bar and click on Options to open the Folder options.

Click on the drop-down menu next to Open File Explorer to.

Choose This PC and press OK.

Now the file explorer will open This PC instead of the usual Quick access.

How to Set The Default File Explorer Folder to Any Folder

Windows does not have a direct method to set the default file explorer location. However, there is a workaround for that. It doesn’t exactly set the default folder, but the ultimate results are the same. Follow the steps below to learn how to do it:

Right-click on your desktop and make a new shortcut.

Copy and paste C:\Windows\explorer.exe under Type the location of the item and press Next.

Name the shortcut and press Finish.

Right-click on the shortcut you just created and click on Properties. Type C:\Windows\explorer.exe /n, /e, <location> in the Target box. Replace the <location> with the path of the folder you want to set as the default folder. For example,

C:\Windows\explorer.exe /n, /e, D:\ Potato

This will set the folder called potato as the default folder.



Now we will change the icon of the folder to match the file explorer icon. You may skip this step in case the icon is already changed.

Right-click on the shortcut folder we made and click on Properties. Go to the shortcuts tab and click on Change Icon.

Copy and paste %windir%\explorer.exe in the location bar and press enter. Select the File explorer icon and Press OK.

Press OK to save the settings. Drag and Pin the folder shortcut into your Taskbar. Be sure to remove the file explorer icon that is already pinned first.

How to Set Default User Folder Location

User folders are stored in the Users folder of your Operating System volume on your computer. Which is usually the C drive. You can change this default folder location to any other location on your PC. This setting can be changed from the folder settings. Here are the steps to do it: