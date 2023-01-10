How To Set Up Roku on Your TV (Step-By-Step Guide)

If you have purchased a new Roku player, you must set it up on your TV first to use them. Since Roku has a simple UI, the activation process is relatively easy.

Roku has various streaming players like Roku Streaming Sticks, Roku Express, Roku Ultra, etc. Even if each device has separate hardware components for the setup, the on-screen setup process for all Roku devices is the same. Before you begin, there are a few requirements for the setup.

Requirements

A modern TV with an in-built HDMI and USB port. For 4K and HD Roku players, the TV must be compatible with HD content.

All Roku components from package.

Strong Wi-Fi connection.

Roku Account during the activation process. (If you do not have one, you can sign up for free.)

New pair of working batteries for remote

Step 1: Setup Roku Players and Connect to TV

Roku Express

Insert one end of HDMI cable into the HDMI port of your Roku Express. Then, connect the other end of the HDMI cable to your TV’s HDMI port. Take micro USB cable and insert it into USB port of your Roku Express. Connect another end of USB cable to Power Adapter. Now, connect the Power Adapter to power socket.

Roku Ultra

Take HDMI cable. Connect one end to your Roku Ultra’s HDMI port. Insert the other end to your TV’s HDMI port. Now, connect the Power cable to your Roku device Power port. Plug in the Power Adaptor to the power socket.

Roku Streaming Sticks

Firstly, connect a USB power cable to your Roku Streaming Stick’s USB power port.

Now, insert the Roku streaming stick into your TV’s HDMI port.

You can plug in the other end of USB power cable to TV’s USB port.

In case, the power is insufficient, connect the USB power cable to a Power adaptor. Then, plug the adaptor into a Power socket.

Step 2: Set Up Roku on TV

We have taken Roku Streaming Sticks and Samsung TV as a reference for the setup below.

Connect your TV to wall power socket and turn it On. Using your TV remote, switch the TV input to correct HDMI source.

Roku logo should appear on the screen. If it does not, change the HDMI input.

Now, take your remote and open the Battery compartment. Insert two new Working batteries in the correct position. The Minus sign must be on the Negative terminal and vice versa. (For Roku remote that has in-built rechargeable batteries, ensure to recharge them fully before using)

Roku device will prompt you to Pair Remote. Locate and press Pairing button of the Roku remote for about 3 – 5 seconds. You can also take reference from the displayed picture. (Skip this step if your Roku remote uses an IR signal. It will pair as soon as you insert batteries)

On Let’s get started screen, pick a Language.

Roku will scan for available Wireless Networks. On Choose your Network, select a Wi-Fi network to connect.

Enter Wi-Fi Password in the field and choose Connect.

Now, your Roku will check for the Latest software and install them. (It might take a few seconds)

Press OK button on your remote to set a Display Type. It will automatically detect your HDMI connection.

Pick Use Automatic on the pop-up.

Select Yes, screen looks good to confirm.



Step 3: Set Up Roku Remote for TV Control

Choose Check remote settings to proceed with the Roku remote setup.

On Confirm your TV brand, pick Yes to or Change TV brand.

Now, Confirm if you can hear music playing. Choose Yes, music is playing. Select No if you do not hear it. The music should start playing again. Once you hear it, pick Yes to continue.

You must confirm on Do you still hear the music? pop-up. Pick Yes or No. (In this step, the music stops playing.)

Press remote’s OK button to complete the setup.



Step 4: Activate your Roku Player