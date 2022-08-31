Adding your details manually for each new e-mail message in Outlook can be a mundane task, especially when you deal with a large number of emails.

To automate this process and save time, you can set up a signature in Outlook and use it for each new mail or reply message you write.

So, how do you create a custom signature for yourselves and add it to your emails? In this article, we will get into the nitty-gritty of creating and adding a signature in Outlook.

How to Setup a Signature in Outlook?

Setting up a signature is a simple process and won’t make much of your time.

However, it can vary according to the Outlook version and whether you use it through a mobile app, desktop app, or web version.

After creating a personalized signature, you can decide whether to assign it to a particular email, new message, or reply/forward emails. Then, the signature will be appended automatically at the end of each message without you typing a single word again.

Create a New Signature

You can set up a new signature in Outlook for the desktop app, web app, and mobile devices as follows.

On Outlook Web

Open a browser and go to the Outlook official site. Log in to your account with the necessary credentials(email, password). Then, click the gear icon in the top right corner and click the View all Outlook settings.

Navigate to Mail > Compose and reply. Now, click New signature.

Type your name and enter the desired signature details (phone number, website URL, email, etc.) inside the description textbox.

Click the Save button when done.

On Outlook Desktop App (Windows)

Open the Outlook app. Under the Home tab, click the New Email option in the top left corner. Now, in the next window, select the Message tab. Then, select Signature > Signatures. If you haven’t opened the app on full screen, you may not see it as it’s minimized. So, click the Pen with a paper icon next to the paperclip icon.

Under the E-mail Signature tab, click the New button and enter a name for the signature in the next window prompt.

Under the Edit signature section, enter your signature details.



On Desktop App (Mac)

Open the Outlook app. Click Outlook in the top left corner and select the Preferences option. In the Email section, click the Signatures option.

Then, replace Untitled with another signature name you want. Click the plus icon and enter the preferred signature details.



On Mobile Devices (Android and iOS)

Open the Outlook app. Tap on the profile icon in the top left corner.

Next, tap the gear icon in the bottom left corner.

For iOS, scroll to the Mail section; for Android, go to the Email section. Then, tap the Signature option. Fill in the signature details you want to display on each new mail you create in the future.

On the other hand, you can instead use the built-in signature templates provided by Outlook. Furthermore, you can even edit it and make a custom signature out of it.

To download and use the template,

Open a browser and click the download button for the signature template. Open the Word file with the templates and edit it according to your preferences. You can even delete other templates and save the one you like. Select and copy the Outlook template. Go to the Edit signature section in paste it there. When done, click OK.

Format the New Signature

In the Signatures and Stationery window, you can format the signature in various ways. Most of the common features like bold, italic, underline, alignment, font properties (type, size, color), etc., are available under the Edit signature section.

Furthermore, you can insert a logo, an electronic signature, or a link in your Outlook signature as follows.

Insert an Actual Signature

If you have an electronic version of your handwritten signature, you can insert it on the Outlook signature. For this,

Navigate to the Signatures and Stationery window. Select the Email Signature tab. Then, under the Edit signature section, click the Insert picture icon next to Business Card.

Navigate to the electronic signature inside your PC and select it. Next, click Insert.

Insert a Logo/ Social Media Icon with A Link

Similar to the handwritten signature, you can insert your company logo or a social media icon on an Outlook signature. To insert a logo,

Click the Insert picture icon, select the social media logo you downloaded, and click Insert. Next, to redirect someone after clicking the logo, click the Insert Hyperlink icon.

Alternatively, select the text/logo and press Ctrl + K to insert a website URL. On the Insert Hyperlink window, enter the URL next to the Address field.

Click OK.

Select a Default Outlook Signature

If you have created multiple signatures on your Outlook account, you can choose a default one for your new email message/reply message.

Here’s how to do it:

On Outlook Web

Go to the Compose and reply tab as mentioned in the above section of the article. Scroll to the Select default signatures section below the description textbox. Now, next to the For New Messages and the For Replies/Forwards field, select a default signature according to your preferences.



On Outlook Desktop App

Navigate to the E-mail Signature tab, as mentioned in the above section. Under the Choose default signature section, select the respective default e-mail signature for the new messages and replies/forwards fields.

Click OK.

How to Manually Insert a Signature for a New Message on Outlook?

In case you don’t want to change the default signature each time you need a different signature, you can manually insert it.

Also, you can access all the signatures associated with your Outlook accounts using this method.

Here’s how you can do it.

On Outlook web app

Create a new message and fill in the necessary details. Then, click the three horizontal dots next to Discard. Hover over the Insert signature and select a different signature.



On the Desktop app