You need an active internet connection to use streaming devices like Chromecast. Since the device is compatible with both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections, setting up the internet is relatively easy.

You will be prompted to connect to the internet during the initial setup. You can choose any of the available networks. However, you can reconnect to a new network if you have changed it. We will guide you with the simple steps.

How to Setup Internet on Chromecast?

Your Chromecast will not work unless your device is connected to the internet. Since the Chromecast is compatible with both Wi-Fi and Ethernet, you can check out the steps for setting them below.

Connect Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi connection is the most convenient and widely used network. You can connect your Wi-Fi to Chromecast even from a fair distance as long as the signal is good. Also, you can access more features like Screencasting when your mobile and Chromecast are on the same network.

You can set up Wi-Fi during the setup or reconnect to the new network after the setup. Let’s go through the steps below.

During the Initial Setup

Connect your Chromecast HDMI cable to the TV. Then, plug in the Power cord to the power socket. Once the Chromecast set up screen appears on your screen, you will be prompted to pair your remote. Press the Back button and Home button on your remote together.

Choose your preferred Device Language.

On the Setup Screen, a QR code will appear to Set up using Mobile. You can choose to Set up on TV too. You can select your setup process at your convenience.

If you choose to set up using the mobile, install and launch the Google Home app. Tap on Get Started and select your Google Account. Choose Chromecast device from the Home Tab. Now, allow the Home app to scan the QR code using the camera. Scan the QR code displayed on your TV to connect. Choose your Chromecast area and tap on Next.

On Connect to Wi-Fi screen, you can see the network your mobile is connected to. Tap Next to continue.

Now, you need to re-enter the Wi-Fi password to connect the Chromecast to Wi-Fi.

Follow the prompted process to complete the set up.



Connect New Wi-Fi

If you wish to connect to a new Wi-Fi, you can do it from the Chromecast device settings. Here are the steps for it.

Firstly, connect your Chromecast Device to your TV. On your home screen, navigate to the Profile icon at the upper-right. Choose Settings menu.

Select Network & Internet.

Click on the available network and type in the Wi-Fi password to connect.

Choose Tick icon to continue.



Connect Ethernet Cable

If you do not have a Wi-Fi network in your home, you can connect an ethernet cable to set up the internet on your Chromecast. You will have a more reliable and consistent network with ethernet.

You need a few things for the setup, starting with an ethernet adapter. You must also have a smartphone, a working ethernet cable, and a router. If you have all the required things, let’s quickly move on with the steps.

Insert the Chromecast device into your TV’s HDMI port. Locate the Type-C USB port on your Chromecast. Then, take the Ethernet adapter cable and insert it into the port. Now, plug the Ethernet cable into the adapter port. Connect another end to the Router. Launch Google Home app on your mobile and follow the prompted instruction to set up the Internet.

If you are unable to connect your Chromecast to the internet, you can check out our other article on How to use Chromecast Without Wi-Fi.