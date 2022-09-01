With the rise of cyber attacks, it’s a good thing that more apps are coming with enhanced security options. One of them is the two-factor authentication method that you can also enable on Discord. This authentication method adds an extra layer of protection from hackers and phishing attacks.

However, Discord does not have the two-factor authentication option by default. So, you’ll have to set it up manually. All you need is a mobile device with a SIM card.

How to Setup Two Factor Authentication on Discord?

When the Two Factor Authentication (2FA) on Discord is active, you will have to enter the password and then a One-time PIN (OTP) every time you log in. In order to get the OTP, you need your phone. Discord uses the help of authentication apps to activate two-factor authentication. So, you need an app on your phone to set this up.

Set Up an Authentication App

Discord recommends you use Authy or Google Authenticator as the authentication app. Follow these steps to set up the app on your phone.

Download Authy or Google Authenticator from Playstore/Appstore. Open the app and sign up using your Phone number and Email.

Choose how you get an account verification: Either by Phone call or SMS. Verify your number.

After you have done this, you can turn on two-factor authentication(2FA) on Discord. When you activate 2FA, you must open this app for the authentication code every time you log into Discord. This app will refresh the authentication code every 30 seconds.

Set up Two-factor Authentication on Discord

You can set up 2FA on Discord through the User settings. You will also need your phone throughout this process, whether on Desktop or mobile. Follow these steps to set up 2FA on Discord.

On Desktop

Open up Discord and go to User settings by clicking on the gear icon next to your Discord username. Under password and authentication, click on Enable Two-factor Auth. Type in your password and press Continue. You will see a QR code and a 2FA key.

Open the authentication app on your phone and tap on the Add icon.

Manually type in the 2-factor auth key or scan the QR code and save the account onto the app.

The authenticator app on your phone will display an authentication token. Enter the Code into the Discord app and press Activate. The 2FA will be activated, but you still need to enable SMS authentication. So, click on Enable SMS Authentication. Then, enter your phone number along with the country code and press Send. If a captcha appears, complete it and click on Verify. Verify your number by entering the six digits one-time pin sent to your phone. Also, click on Download Backup Codes and keep it saved for later. They will come in handy if you can’t access your phone.

On Mobile

Open up the Discord app on your phone. Swipe from the left side of the screen and tap on your Profile picture at the bottom-right of the screen. Select Account and tap on Enable Two-Factor Auth.

Type in your password and select Okay. Then, press Next and copy the 2FA code. Now, open up the authentication app. Tap on the Add icon and select Enter Key Manually. Paste the 2FA code and press Save. Enter the information and press Save again. Now, copy the token displayed in the app by tapping on the Copy icon. Go back to Discord and tap Next. Paste the token code and press Next. 2FA will be activated, but you still need to enable SMS authentication. So, tap on Enable SMS Authentication.

Enter your phone number and select Next. Complete the captcha and verify your number by entering the six digits one-time pin sent to your phone. Type in your Password once again and press Done.

How to Remove Two Factor Authentication on Discord?

If you think Two Factor Authentication is unnecessary or time-consuming, you can remove it from your Discord account. You need your phone with the authentication app to do this.

On Desktop

Open up Discord and go to User settings by clicking on the Gear icon next to your Discord username. Under Password and Authentication, click on Remove 2FA. Open the Authentication app on your phone to look at the 6-digit authentication code. Type in the authentication code on Discord and press Remove 2FA.

On Mobile