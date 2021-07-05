Isn’t it funny that just one decade ago if you told someone you didn’t own a computer, people thought something was wrong with you? Nowadays, cell phones are replacing the need for a PC within the home. Advancing technology has allowed smartphones to do almost everything our computers can do right in the palm of our hands.

The use of cellular technology in fact is so advanced that if your carrier offers a 3G or 4G plan, you don’t even need WiFi. You could set up your cellular device as a wireless hotspot and tether the device to provide connectivity to all your household devices. However, using your mobile device could be expensive depending on the data plan you pay for.

Take note that having a computer can make it much easier for setting up WiFi on a wireless router. Although, if you don’t have a PC, there is still good news. You actually don’t need a laptop or computer to provide your entire household with WiFi. All you need is a smartphone or tablet to set up your WiFi router to enjoy internet access.

Things You Need to Setup Your Wifi

A smartphone or tablet with an internet browser .

. Your WiFi router (SSID) Network Name .

. Your WiFi router DEFAULT IP address .

. Your WiFi router DEFAULT password .

. Your WiFi router DEFAULT Admin password.

How to Setup Wifi Without a Computer with Android or IOS

Plug in the router, and wait for one to three minutes for it to completely power up.

Turn on WiFi and connect to your router’s network. (The SSID or Name of the Network) will be on the back of the router, or included with your setup paperwork.

When you are prompted to enter your password, simply type it in and press connect/join.

Open your device’s internet browser and in the address bar, enter your router’s IP address. The default IP address is “http://192.18.1.1” or “http://192.168.0.1”.

The default username is “admin” and the default password is “password” for your router.



If this does not work, look online at the manufacturer’s settings, or Google the name and model of the router. Once you are connected, you will be able to add other devices such as Smart TVs, streaming devices, and others by using the same SSID username and password.



FAQs:

Does a WiFi router need to be connected to a computer?

When installing a WiFi router, you do not need a computer to complete the process. What you will need is the network broadcast name (SSID), the username and password, and a smartphone or tablet to access the router device.

After you complete your setup, you are able to access WiFi without the need for a PC.

What happens if I forget my username and password to my WiFi network?

This is something you don’t have to worry about because there is a way to restore a new username and password to your router.

First, you will need to reset the router to factory default settings. Upon completion, the device will remove all previous settings, and return to default. Enter the default username and password, both “admin” and you can regain access and enter a new username and password.

Do I need both a router and modem to set up WiFi?

To set up WiFi within your home or office, you only need a router to get started.

A modem is a device that connects to your computer via an ethernet cable. A modem is not able to provide WiFi access by itself. A router can connect to your modem and share access with all your devices through WiFi.

Now, most ISPs provide a WiFi router that receives internet and distributes that signal throughout your home or office. So you only need a router for WiFi.

I have never used a computer in my life, can I set up the wifi?

Even if you have never used a computer in your life, it is very possible for you to set up WiFi within your home.

If you have a smartphone or tablet, such as a vizio tablet, or iPad, the process is actually straightforward. Our guide can show you the step-by-step method to set up WiFi through your smartphone or tablet.

Can a desktop PC connect to WiFi?

A desktop PC can connect to WiFi if it has a wireless adapter installed. If there is no wireless adapter installed, you can purchase a USB wireless adapter, or install a PCI wireless adapter yourself.

Do you need an ethernet port for WiFi?

The great news is you have no need for any cables with a WiFi connection. Ethernet is the term we use to describe a wired network. When you physically plug your computer into a router utilizing an ethernet cable to access a network or internet.

What equipment do I need for WiFi?

The only equipment you need is a wireless router, and a device such as a laptop, tablet, or smartphone. For internet service to be available, you will need to find an ISP in your area to provide an internet service connection to your router.

What if I am unable to find my WiFi connection?

Allow us to provide you with a few steps to mitigate some fixes for some common issues with WiFi in your home.