Dropbox allows you to store and share hundreds of files and folders in one location. It eliminates the need to send a large file over the network. Instead, users can send the file’s link or share access to the folder.

Although sharing files in Dropbox is comparatively an easy process, there are few things to consider to share your files privately.

How to Share Files in Dropbox?

There are two ways with which you can share Dropbox files. You can either send the file to the recipient’s email address or send the file’s link to the receiver.

The process for sharing a Dropbox folder is similar to how you normally share a file. We will go through them in detail below.

Using an Email Address

This feature allows you to share files and folders with multiple email addresses at the same time. This way, you can see who has access to your Dropbox file and decide when to restrict it.

On PC

Open and log into Dropbox on your browser. Navigate to the target file. Right-click the file. Or, tick the checkbox (to the left of the file’s name) and click the three dots from the toolbar. Then, click on Share > Share with Dropbox.

A popup menu will appear. Enter the email addresses of the recipients of the files.

Under Anyone with this link section, choose the required permissions to edit or view the document. Then, press “Share file.”

On iOS

Open the Dropbox app and navigate to the target file. Navigate to the target file. On the right end of the file name, press the three dots. Then, press Share > Invite to file.

Under Send to, type in the email address of the recipient. Tap on the arrow icon and select the required permission.

Press Share.

On Android

Open the Dropbox app and navigate to the target file. Navigate to the target file. On the right end of the file name, press the three dots. Tap on the Share option.

Type the email address Tap on the Share option again.



Note: When you share the file from an Android device, recipients cannot edit the file and can only view it.

Using a Link

As mentioned previously, you can share the file by copying the link. Please follow the steps mentioned below to create and copy the share link for your files.

On Desktop

Open and log into Dropbox in your browser. Navigate to the target file. Right-click the file. Click on Copy Link.

The link is set on can edit mode. If you want to change it to can view, go to Share > Share with Dropbox and press Copy Link.

Share the link via other messaging platforms.

On Android App

Go to the file location. On the right end of the file name, press the three dots. Press Copy link.

Share the link via other messaging platforms.

Note: When you share the file link from an Android device, recipients cannot edit the file and can only view it.

On iOS App

Go to the file location. On the right end of the file name, press the three dots. Press Share > Invite to file > Share link to copy the link with can edit permission.

Alternately, if you want to share the file with ‘can view’ permission, Press Share > Share link. Share the link via other messaging platforms.

Other Alternatives

If you share a file with the Can Edit permission, keeping track of the original content can get complicated. Luckily, Dropbox has a “Send a copy” option. This eases your dilemma and allows you to share a copy of the target file. So, in such cases, share files using the method mentioned below:

On PC

Open dropbox and navigate to the target folder. Right-click and click on Share > Send a copy.

A popup menu appears. Then, press Create transfer. Then, a new transfer is created.

Then, share the file by clicking on Send email or Copy link as you see fit.



Professional and Business plan users can set the expiration date and password for the file from the settings (gear icon).

On Mobile App

Open the Dropbox app. Then, navigate to the target folder. Click on the three-dot on the file name. Press on Send copy > Continue.

Customize Set expiration and Notify me of download as you see fit.

Then, press Continue > Share link.



When you share a copy from Dropbox, you’re the owner of the file. So, you can delete the copy whenever you want.

How Do I Share Files on Your Device Using Dropbox?

You can share files on your phone or desktop with other devices or email recipients when you use Dropbox. However, the file needs to be uploaded to your Dropbox account first.

Follow the steps mentioned below to upload your files to Dropbox.

For Desktop

Open Dropbox on your browser. Go to the folder to which you want to upload the file to. Click Upload > Files.

Navigate to the file location and double-click the target file

For Mobile App

Open the Dropbox App Press the Create button from the bottom of the screen.

Press Create or upload file > Upload file.

Navigate to the file location on your phone. Then, choose the target file and press Upload.

When the file is uploaded, it stays on your Dropbox cloud unless you delete it. Then, you can share the files following the method mentioned earlier in the article.