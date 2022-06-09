If you’re looking at how to share games on PS4 and PS5, you’re thinking of two services. Both options work similarly, allowing you to share your PlayStation library with other users.

On the PS4, the service is “Primary PS4.” It’s about setting a console as the home of your PSN library, even if your account is offline.

Then, the PS5 offers a newer version, “Console Sharing and Offline Play.” You can enable this option on a single console at a time to share your Library with that device.

Each method is different, as these consoles don’t share interfaces or services. So, we’re explaining each service separately. If you’re familiar, though, consider both are similar to how Xbox Game Sharing works.

How Does Game Sharing Work on PlayStation?

PlayStation allows users to share games between friends and family. Even though it has a different name on each console, it works nearly the same.

See, your games are on your PlayStation library, and you can access your Library with your PlayStation Network account.

The idea is to access your account on another console and allow the secondary console to use your games, even if your account is offline.

The process works from PS4 to PS4, PS5 to PS5, PS4 to PS5, or PS5 to PS5. However, there’re a few requisites you need to fulfill:

You, as well as the person you’re sharing your games with, need a PlayStation Plus account

You can share with a single person at a time. Sony may block your account if you try to share with a third person.

The process requires your account information and the account credentials of the other person. Ensure you’re doing it with someone you trust.

How to Share Games on PS4?

There’re three phases for sharing games on PS4:

Disable “Primary PS4” on your console

Log in on the other person’s console with your account

While using your account on the second console, enable “Primary PS4.”

Download your games on the other console

Also, if the person does the same on your console, you’d be able to play his games as they play yours.

Let’s see the step-by-step tutorial.

Disable Primary PS4

If you keep your console as Primary PS4, game sharing doesn’t work, so let’s deactivate it.

Turn on your console Select Settings Go to Account Management Select Activate as your Primary PS4 Select Deactivate Select Yes

If you’re wondering, the Primary PS4 option enables the following features:

Anyone using your primary PS4 can use and download the apps and games you own from the PlayStation Store.

Anyone using your PS4 can enjoy some PlayStation Plus service benefits.

Your primary PS4 console can automatically download content you pre-order or purchase from the PlayStation App.

You can connect to your console via the Internet using Remote Play on a smartphone, tablet, or PC.

Anyone using your primary PS4 can use the wallpapers you purchase on the PlayStation Store.

Log in With Your Account on the Other Console

First, you have to log in with your account on the other console:

Press and hold the PS button on the controller Go to Power Select Switch User Select your User, or select New User to add your credentials

Activate Primary PS4 on the Secondary Console

While you’re using your account on another console, follow these instructions:

Go to Settings Go to Account Management Select Activate as your Primary PS4 Select Activate Select Yes

Download Games and Apps

The last part is easier. All you need to do is go to the console’s library. All the games and apps in your account will be available for download whenever.

You’d even see PlayStation Plus games on the library if you have an active subscription.

Also, it will work even when using another account.

How to Share Games on PS5?

Sharing games on your PS5 library to another PS5 works through Console Sharing and Offline Play.

When you enable these services, anyone using your PS5 can play your games and media and enjoy your PlayStation Plus membership.

You can enable the service on a secondary console while using your account. This means we’re going through four parts:

Disable Console Sharing and Offline Play from your console

Log in on the secondary console with your credentials

Enable Console Sharing and Offline Play on the device

Download the games from the library

Disable Console Sharing and Offline Play

Console sharing is on by default on your console, so we’re starting by disabling the service.

Go to Settings Select Users and Accounts

Select Other Select Console Sharing and Offline Play Select Disable

Log in With Your Account on the Other PS5

There’re various ways to add or switch users on the PS5. Here’s the easiest one:

Press and hold the PS button on the controller to open the Control Center Press the user icon, then switch to your user, or add it

Another way is from the user select screen that appears as soon as you boot the console.

Enable Console Sharing and Offline Play

The next step is enabling the sharing feature. You’ll follow these procedures on the other PS5 while using your account:

Go to Settings Select Users and Accounts

Select Other Select Console Sharing and Offline Play Select Enable

Download Games and Apps

Lastly, you’ll find the games and apps you own will appear on the console’s library, available for download. This also includes PS Plus titles.

Additionally, this will work even when using another account.

Can You Share Games From a PS4 to a PS5?

You can share your PS4 library with a PS5 console in the same way as above. There’s a minor difference, but as I already explained, here’s the summary:

Deactivate Primary PS4 on your console Log in with your account on the PS5 Activate Console Sharing and Offline Play on the PS5 Find your games on the PS5’s library, available for download

Can You Share Games From a PS5 to a PS4?

Finally, you can share PS5 games with a PS4 console as well.