The calendar feature in Outlook has been a handy feature for organizing meetings and group schedules. You can also share your Calendar with your team or other people to keep your work in sync.

However, adding other people to your Calendar might be challenging for a lot of people. Thus, in this article, we have compiled several ways to share calendar on different platforms.

How to Share My Calendar in Outlook App on PC?

If you are using the Outlook app on your PC, there are two different ways to share your Calendar with other people. You can either share from the Calendar or the Home ribbon. You can follow whichever seems to be simplest for you.

However, you must note that a Microsoft Exchange account is required for you and the other person to share. Check out the steps below.

Note:If you have Office 365 account, you can set various preferences to view or edit Calendar while sharing it. But, with a normal Outlook account, you can only set either the If you have Office 365 account, you can set various preferences to view or edit Calendar while sharing it. But, with a normal Outlook account, you can only set either the edit or view option

Through the Calendar Option

You can share the calendar in outlook by adding people to the sharing permissions. It is the simplest and quickest way.

Here’re the steps for Mac and Windows:

On Mac

From the navigation pane at the bottom, open the Calendar tab From the left panel, select the Calendar to share and right-click on it Select Sharing Permissions from the menu. The calendar properties dialogue box will display on your screen

Go to the Permissions tab and click on the + icon to Add people Search for the person and select the Name Click on the drop-down menu of the Permissions and select the Access preference Then, click on Done

On Windows

Go to the Calendar tab on the bottom left corner. Under My Calendars, choose the Calendar to share and right-click on it From the menu, click on Sharing Permissions On the dialogue box, select Add and enter the Name or email address of the person to the list Select the person’s Name and under Permissions, set the Permission access preference

Finally, click on Apply. Hit on OK button to confirm

Through the Home Ribbon

Another way to share the calendar is through the Home Ribbon. There is a Calendar Permissions for mac users and a Share Calendar for Windows users. Follow the given steps.

On Mac

Open the Outlook app and navigate to the Calendar from the bottom Then, choose the Calendar to share From the Organize tab, click on the Calendar Permissions. You can see the Calendar Properties dialogue box Go to Permissions Tab, and click on Add User

Type the Email address or Name of the person in the search box Select the person and click on the Add button Click on the drop-down menu of Permission level to set the preference

Finally, click on the OK button

On Windows

Go to the Outlook app and click on the Calendar icon from the bottom Then, got to Home Tab and on the Manage Calendars menu, click on the Share Calendars

Then, choose the Calendar to share. Calendar Properties dialogue box will appear on your screen Go to Permissions Tab and click on Add Locate the person or enter the Name and select Add Then, click on the OK button Again, select the Name of the added person and under Permissions, choose the access you want to permit

Finally, click on the OK button to save

How to Share Calendar Through Outlook Website?

If you don’t have an Outlook app, you can also share the Calendar from the website. You can share using the share icon or sharing and permissions. You can follow the steps given below, whichever you think is the simplest.

Using Share Icon

You can find the Share icon on the top-right of the outlook website. Then, you can select a Calendar to share with people. Check out the steps below.

Log in to your Outlook account on a web browser On the left panel, click on the Calendar icon Then, Under My Calendars, select the Calendar you want to share On the top-right corner, click on Share > Calendar

Enter an Email Address or Name in the dialogue box Choose the preferred Permissions and Share access from the drop-down list

Click on Share

Using Sharing and Permissions

Similar to the Outlook app, you can add people to the calendar using Sharing and Permissions. Find out the steps for it below.

Open Outlook on a web browser and log in to your account Click on Calendar Select the calendar you wish to share and click on the Three-dots Choose Sharing and Permissions from the menu

On the dialogue box, enter the Email address and choose the Permission access

Finally, click on Share

How to Share Calendar in Outlook on Mobile?

You can share the Calendar on your mobile from the calendar gear icon. The steps to sharing on Outlook 365 and a normal account is similar. As mentioned, the only difference is the Permission access option. Below, we have mentioned the steps for Office 365 on iOS and Android.

On iOS

Open the Outlook app and go to Calendar Then, in the top-left corner, tap on the Calendar icon On Calendar, tap on the Gear icon > Add people

Enter the Email address or Name to share and tap on the Right arrow to proceed Now, tap on the address and choose the preferred Permissions and Share access

Tap on the Tick to confirm

On Android

Open the Outlook app and go to the Calendar tab on the bottom-right On the top-right corner, tap on the Outlook icon Find Calendar and tap on the Gear icon

Select Add People and enter the Name or email address Now, tap on the Email ID and choose Permissions and Share access from the menu To confirm, tap on the Tick icon

Other Ways to Share Calendar in Outlook

Besides adding people to share Calendar in Outlook, you can also publish it on a web page. But, you must have access to the WebDAV server. You can follow the steps given below.

Publish on a Web Page

On your Outlook app, go to Calendar Tab From the Home ribbon, click on Publish Online Then, select Publish to the WebDAV server

Type the WebDAV server location and choose your Publishing Preferences Finally, click on the OK button

How to Stop Sharing Calendar in Outlook?

In case you want to stop sharing the Calendar in Outlook, you can remove them from the calendar permissions. But, you must note that the admin can only add or remove people from Calendar. Find out the steps given below.