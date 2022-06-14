Remembering complicated passwords is no easy task. Thanks to Apple’s Passwords feature that helps note down and auto-fill all your passwords.

But, how to share your passwords if you want to log in on a website or an app on another device? Let’s continue reading to find out.

How to find saved passwords on iPhone?

Before we begin sharing passwords on the iPhone, let’s look at the location of all the available saved passwords on your phone. Your iPhone keeps your passwords secure and auto-fills them when needed. You can easily find them from the settings.

Go to Settings. Scroll down and tap on Passwords. If your iOS is 13 or older, tap on Passwords & Accounts. Then, tap on Website & App Passwords.

Your iPhone will require you to enter the passcode or use your Face ID. When you have done that, you can view all your saved passwords along with the associated website or apps.

To check the password, select a password and again tap on the password to reveal it.



If you’re reusing some passwords on other websites, iPhone will detect the passwords at risk and notify you to change them. Tap on Security Recommendations above the passwords. You can view where the password is being reused. Tap on Change password to set a new password.



Another way you can find your saved password on your iPhone is by using Siri. You simply say, “Hey Siri, where are my passwords?”

How to Share Password on iPhone?

Below are a few easy steps to share your saved passwords and Wi-Fi passwords on your iPhone:

Sharing Saved Passwords

You can share your saved passwords by either using AirDrop or the iCloud Keychain on an iPhone.

Using AirDrop

To keep your saved passwords secure, Apple doesn’t let you directly share passwords through other apps. You can only share with another Apple device via AirDrop. Here’s how you can do it:

Follow the above methods to view your passwords. Tap on one password you want to share. On top of the page, tap on the Share button. Enable AirDrop on both your phone and the other Apple device.

Tap on the device on your screen to share.

Using iCloud Keychain

Another way to share your saved passwords with your Mac or iPad is by taking help from iCloud Keychain. This handy Apple-exclusive feature helps save and sync your passwords, credit card details, and Wi-Fi passwords across Apple devices. Here’s an example of how you can use it to sync passwords on a Mac:

Firstly, turn on Keychain Access on your iPhone. You can do this by going to Settings > your name. Tap on iCloud and then go to Keychain. Turn on the iCloud Keychain option. Then, you can refer to these steps on your Mac:

Click on the Apple icon and access System Preferences. Select the iCloud option and check the box for Keychain.

Open the Keychain Access app. Click on iCloud from the sidebar. From the Category section, click on Passwords.

Here, you can view all your existing saved passwords. If you want to view your Wi-fi password, double-click on your Wi-fi password from the list. Then, you’ll notice a pop-up option. Check the box that says Show Password.



Sharing Wi-Fi password

You can share your Wi-Fi password with another iPhone in these simple steps:

Make sure Bluetooth is enabled on both iPhones. On your iPhone, you can view the Share Your Wi-Fi pop-up option. Tap on Share Password.

Now, select Done.

Please note that it’s necessary for both iPhones to be iOS 11 or above.

Sharing Personal Hotspot Password:

You can easily turn on your personal hotspot and share its password in these simple steps:

Open Settings and go to Cellular. Turn Cellular on. Tap on Personal Hotspot and turn it on. Turn on the option that says Allow Others to Join.

Below that option, you can clearly view the Wi-Fi password. You can tap on it to copy and share it with your friend.

How to Save Passwords on iPhone?

There are two ways to save passwords on your iPhone. You can either save it from the settings or save it when entering a new password for the first time on a website or an app.

Through Settings:

Go to Settings > Passwords. On top of the page, tap on the + icon to add a new password.

In the pop-up option, you can enter a website URL, and its respective username and password.

Tap on Done.

Through Website/App

Open a new website or an app of your choice. When you tap to enter a new password, your iPhone will ask you if you want to save the password to iCloud Keychain.

Tap on the Save Password option.

How to Change and Delete Saved Passwords on iPhone?

If you want to edit the passwords on your iPhone, here are some easy steps on how you can do so:

Go to Settings and view your password. Open a password for a website/app and tap on the Edit option at the top-right corner of the screen.

You can now edit your password. Tap on Done to save changes.

To delete the password, you can select the Delete Password option on the same page.