How to Share Screen on Google Meet

Google Meet is a convenient video conferencing platform for hosting and organizing virtual meetings. You can share videos, documents, presentations, or anything on your screen with your team or colleagues.

In Google Meet, you can share the desired screen among attendees to deliver your content. It is integrated with other Google products, such as Sheets, Slides, etc., so you can share them directly to Meet. Additionally, you can have live chat discussions to make the meeting more interactive.

Follow along to learn how to share the screen in Google Meet.

How to Share the Screen on Google Meet?

Google Meet allows up to ten users to simultaneously share their screen in a meet session. The screen sharing option, however, could go by different names depending on your device. At first, you should ensure that the presentation feature is unlocked for the meeting. As hosts can control who can share the screen, you may need to request them.

We’ve covered the complete steps that can help you without making things complicated.

On PC

Open Google meet on your browser. Start or join a meeting. Click on the Present now icon.

A pop-up appears with the options: Your entire screen, A window, or A tab.

If you want to share your whole screen: Choose Your entire screen .



. Click on the screen preview and click Share. If you want to share a specific window: Choose A window option.



option. Click on the window you want to share and click Share. If you want to share just a tab of your browser: Choose the A tab option.



the option. Click on the tab you wish to share.

Uncheck the Share tab audio if you don’t want to share audio.



if you don’t want to share audio. Click Share.

On Mobile

If you want to share your smartphone’s screen, note that your entire screen gets shared, including device audio and notifications.

Open the Google meet app. Join or start a meeting. Tap the three dots.

Now tap on the Share screen option

From this pop-up, tap on Start sharing.

If you are an Android user, tap START NOW in the pop-up.



For iPhone and iPad, tap on Start Broadcast to this pop-up.

Alternatively, you can join the meeting just to share the screen without participating. This way, your video and audio won’t be shared or connected with the meeting.

To share the screen without joining with video and audio:

Open the Google meet app. Tap on the meeting link.

Tap the Share screen.

Tap Continue on this About screen sharing page.

For Android, tap on START NOW in the pop-up.



For iPhone and iPad, tap on Start Broadcast to this pop-up.

How to Share Files in Google Meet Directly?

You can share a Google document that you are working on directly with Google meet. To quickly share your google docs, sheets, or slides in google meet:

On PC

Click the Meet icon on your Google Doc, Sheet, or Slide and then you can choose any of the following options from the Join or start a meeting drop-down menu:

If you want to share it with a meeting that is scheduled for today, choose Scheduled meeting: Click on Just present this tab .



. From the Choose what to share pop-up, click to select the screen under This tab section.

pop-up, click to select the screen under section. Uncheck the Share tab audio if you don’t want to share the audio of the selected tab.

If you want to start a new meeting session, choose to start a new meeting: Click on the Present now icon to a pop-up screen where you can share the meeting link.



icon to a pop-up screen where you can share the meeting link. From the Choose what to share pop-up under This tab, click to select it.



pop-up under click to select it. You can uncheck the Share tab audio if you wish.

If you want to join a meeting by entering the meeting code. Enter the meeting code or link.

Click Continue .

. Click on Ask to present this tab. Wait for the host to permit you to present or join.

On Mobile

Currently, you can only share from Google Slides directly to a Meet session using these steps:

Open the Presentation on your slides app. Tap the Play icon.

Now choose Present to a new meeting to join with the meeting code.

You can choose any scheduled meetings from this prompt.

How to Take Over From Others to Share Screens?

If someone is presenting in a meeting and you want to take over the presentation, you can start sharing your screen as usual. After you take over, the other person’s screen gets minimized and notified to stop sharing if they wish.

To take over presentations from others to share screen:

On PC

Click on the Present now icon. Choose whether you want to share Your entire screen, A window, or A tab.

Click Share now on the pop-up if you want to take over. Click on the screen of your choice. Check Share tab audio if you wish.

Click on Share.

On Mobile