How to Share Wi-Fi on an iPhone

Do you want to share your Wi-Fi with others without telling them the password? Or, you don’t remember the password, but need to share your Wi-Fi network. In such a case, sharing Wi-Fi comes in handy.

Fortunately, you don’t need any third-party apps to share your Wi-Fi. You can make use of your inbuilt iPhone settings and get the job done easily.

In this article we will find out several ways to share Wi-Fi depending on the device you use.

How to Share Wi-Fi on iPhone

Before we begin sharing Wi-Fi on the iPhone, first, we need to understand a couple of things that need to be checked or done to make further progress. Ensure the device you want to share the Wi-Fi with is connected to the internet.

If you want to share Wi-Fi via Hotspot or Bluetooth, you need to enable it.

If you are going to share Wi-Fi from iPhone to iPhone, Mac to iPhone, or vice-versa, each Apple device’s user must have saved in contacts(phone number) and include the Apple ID email address in their contacts.

Your iPhone must be running iOS 11 or higher.

From iPhone to iPhone

Sharing Wi-Fi from iPhone to iPhone is quite easy if both the users have saved contacts (phone number and Apple ID) on their device. If you haven’t saved the contact yet, the sharing Wi-Fi feature won’t work. Therefore, first, save the contact. Once you do it, here’s how you can share Wi-Fi from iPhone to iPhone:

Make sure your iPhone and the other iPhone that you want to connect are close to each other. Open the iPhone’s settings for the user who wants to get Wi-Fi. Tap on Wi-Fi.

Select the Wi-Fi network you want to connect. You will get a notification on the iPhone user sharing the Wi-Fi. Tap on Share Password to confirm.

Once you tap on Share Password, wait for a few seconds. And it will automatically enter the password to the other iPhone. Tap on Join from the other iPhone that wants to connect to your network.



From Android to iPhone

If you are an Android user and want to share the Wi-Fi with an iPhone user, it is also a simple process that doesn’t require saving contacts as you do on iPhone to iPhone. To share Wi-Fi from Android to iPhone, you can follow the below steps:

Open Settings on your android device. Go to Wi-Fi. Click on the Wi-Fi name to generate the QR code.

Once you get the QR code on your android device, open the QR scanner on the iPhone from the control center by swiping down from the top. Tap on the QR scanner on an iPhone.

Bring the iPhone to scan the QR code that displays on an Android device. Now, Click on Join (from an iPhone) to connect to the Wi-Fi.



From Mac to iPhone

Sharing Wi-Fi from Mac to iPhone has almost similar steps and requirements. Before you share, ensure both Mac and iPhone have saved each other’s contacts (phone number and Apple ID email address). Once this requirement is fulfilled, you can follow the given instructions.

Make sure your Mac and the other iPhone that you want to connect are close to each other. Open Settings of an iPhone. Tap on Wi-Fi. Select the Wi-Fi name you want to connect. You will get a notification on your Mac. Tap on Share to confirm.

Wait for a few seconds. And Tap Join on the iPhone to connect to your network.



Via Hotspot on iPhone

This is another method you can do to share the Wi-Fi wirelessly without needing to tell the Wi-Fi password. If you are sharing via hotspot, make sure it has a stable internet connection because the receiver device might experience slow internet connection as connecting via mobile hotspot is slower in most cases. For example, we have used an Android device as our hotspot provider to share Wi-Fi.

Setting up the Hotspot on an Android Device

Open Settings on your Android device. Go to Portable hotspot. Toggle on the hotspot. Tap on the Share QR code to generate the QR code.



Using the Hotspot on iPhone

Open the Control center and Open the QR scanner on your iPhone.

Bring the iPhone to scan that QR code that displays on the Android device. Now, Click on Join (from an iPhone) to connect to the Wi-Fi.



Via Bluetooth Tethering on iPhone

If the android device or the iPhone has a lower version of Bluetooth, you can expect slow internet speed and a short Bluetooth range. Therefore, stay close for a stable range and better internet connection via Bluetooth. For example, we have used an Android device as our Bluetooth provider to share Wi-Fi.

Setting up the Bluetooth Tethering on an Android Device

Open Settings on your Android device. Go to Portable hotspot. Toggle on the Bluetooth Tethering, and it will enable the Bluetooth.



Using the Wi-Fi via Bluetooth tethering on iPhone

Open Settings on iPhone. Tap on Bluetooth and toggle it on. Tap on the Bluetooth name of the Android device or ask the android user for the name if you couldn’t find it. A pairing request will appear both on iPhone and Android. Tap on Pair from both devices.

Once you get connected, you can use the internet.

Via USB Tethering on iPhone

You can get a comparatively better internet speed than connecting via hotspot or Bluetooth. But, the internet speed also depends upon the internet connectivity and the USB version. For example, we have used a Mac to share the Wi-Fi via USB on the iPhone. Here’s how you can do it.

Tap on the Apple icon at the top right corner. Go to System Preferences. Click on Sharing.

Choose Internet Sharing and Select Wi-Fi under Share your connection from. Then, Click on iPhone USB under To computers using.

Now you can use the internet on your iPhone.

From iPhone to Mac

As mentioned above, if you want to share the Wi-Fi from iPhone to Mac, it has the same procedure as you do on Mac to iPhone or iPhone to iPhone because it’s built around Apple’s ecosystem, which is very convenient. If you want to share Wi-Fi on your Mac, here’s how easily you can do it.

Open Wi-Fi Settings on Mac. Select the Wi-Fi you want to connect to on your Mac.

You will get a notification on your iPhone. Tap on Share Password to confirm.

Wait for a few seconds, and it will automatically enter the password to Mac. And Tap Join on the Mac to connect to your network.



From iPhone to Android

As iPhone and Android, devices run on different OS. People might think sharing Wi-Fi outside Apple’s ecosystem will be difficult. However, that’s not the case. If you are an iPhone user and want to share Wi-Fi, you can easily do it.

For that, you need to use an app called Shortcut, which is the official app of Apple. From that app, you can generate QR codes for the Wi-Fi. Here’s how you can do it.