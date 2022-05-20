Shutting Down your Windows 11 PC is not a difficult task. You need one reliable method, and you are set for life.

The easiest way is through the buttons created by the Operating system itself. There are also many keyboard shortcuts or command-line options to shut down the PC.

On a separate note, it’s best to learn how to schedule shut down processes at specific times too. Check out the different ways below. All you will need is to stick to one alternative, so pick the one that feels the easiest to you.

How to Shut Down Windows 11 Immediately

The alternatives stated below are recommended to shut down Windows 11 PC immediately. These should work for your PC. In any event, you cannot shut down Windows; you may have to troubleshoot the device.

Make sure you close down all apps before applying these alternatives. If apps are running, you will have to click on an additional “shutdown anyway option” with each method.

Pick any of the following alternatives:

Start Menu

Press on the start or windows logo button on the taskbar. Click on the Power button icon on the bottom right-hand side. A small pop-up will open; select Shutdown.

Context Menu

Right-click on the start or windows logo button on the taskbar. Select Shut down or sign out. From the list of options, select Shutdown

Keyboard Shortcut

Press Alt+ F4. A pop-up option will open, Under the What do you want the computer to do? Option, select Shut down (will be set as default) Select OK

Close all apps and programs before using this keyboard shortcut. If apps are running, the Alt + F4 command will only close the open apps currently displayed on the screen.

Keyboard Shortcut

Press Alt + Ctrl + Delete Click on the power button icon in the bottom right-hand corner. A Pop up will open; select Shutdown.

Lock Screen

Press Windows Key + L to lock the screen. Click on the screen one time to get to the sign-in options. Click on the power icon button located at the bottom right-hand corner. Click on the shutdown option.

Slide Command

Press the Windows key and search/select one of the three options: Command Prompt, Powershell or Run. Run the following command:

Slidetoshutdown Once the slider appears, click and hold on it and slide it down to shut down the PC.

Command Prompt / Powershell

Press Windows Key and search/select either command prompt or powershell. Run the following command to shut down in less than one minute.

shutdown /s

If you need to abort the Shutdown, run the command shutdown /a.

There are other forms of shutdowns possible through command lines. It’s hard to remember all values, so we recommend running the ” shutdown “ command and pressing enter. A list of command values will show their functionality. Use it according to your need.

Force Shutdown via Physical Button

Every PC or laptop will have a physical button with the power button icon. In PCs, it’s generally located on the CPU. On laptops, it’s located somewhere on the keyboard.

If you press and hold this option for around 5 seconds, the PC will be forced to shut down. We recommend using this option only when all other options do not work. If the computer freezes or starts crashing, this method will be beneficial.

You can go to control panel > Power options> Choose what the power buttons do and customize what pressing the power button once does.

How to Shut Down Windows 11 With an Automatic Timer

The alternatives stated above are the most likely method that users will use for shutting down the Windows 11 PC. But what if we want to shut down the PC at a specified time automatically.

Picture yourself leaving to go somewhere, but you still want to install the software. The users should not be expected to wait for so long to watch the screen.

Another possible scenario that happens to us personally is when we play Netflix or movies on the laptop. We know we will not finish it and will possibly doze off mid-movie.

It is a bonus in the above hypothetical scenarios if users know how to schedule a shutdown. Follow the alternatives below:

Run Commands to Specify Shut Down Time

The command stated below is applicable for:

Command Prompt

PowerShell

Windows Terminal (Press Windows key +X and select Windows terminal)

Run Box (Windows Key +R)

Use the following procedure to execute the command.

Press Windows Key and search/select any of the above-stated terminals or run box. Run the following command and press enter.

Shutdown -s -t (seconds) Seconds in the command above specified are the total number of seconds after which Windows 11 will shut down. Please remember to remove the brackets while entering the command. A pop-up message should show on the bottom right corner of the screen.

E.g., if you want to shut down your PC after one hour, the command would be Shutdown -s -t 3600

In the events you want to cancel the command before execution:

Run the same terminal or run box stated above and run the following command:

shutdown -a or shutdown /a A pop-up message should show up alerting users that the shutdown has been canceled.



Create a Shortcut to Specify Shut Down Times

Right-click on desktop wallpaper. Click on New. Select Shortcut. A pop-up will open asking you, “What item would you like to create a shortcut for?” Enter the following path:

"C:\Windows\System32\shutdown.exe" Click on Next. Name the shortcut (any name of your choosing). Click on Finish. Once the shortcut is created, right-click on it and select properties. Under Target, enter the following command:

C:\Windows\System32\shutdown.exe -s -t (seconds) -c "OMG" Click on Apply and Ok.



If you need to cancel the command, create a new shortcut with the above steps and replace -s -t (second)-c “operation was successful” with -a.

Use Task Scheduler

Press Windows Key and find/select Task Scheduler. On the right-hand side, click on Create Basic task. A pop-up will open, enter a name of your choosing and click on Next. Under task trigger, choose how much you want this task to recur. If it is just for one time, select the option one time and click on next. Choose the appropriate date required and click Next. Under action, click start a program and click Next. You will now see a blank space under the program script; enter the following command:

"C:\Windows\System32\shutdown.exe" Under add arguments, enter -s -t (required seconds) and click on Next. Click on Finish. Now you will see a new task created in the task scheduler. Right-click on it and select Run.

We have taken an example from our own personal pc for the shutdown.exe path. Please find yours on the particular drive where the windows is located.

Third-party Auto Shutdown Programs

If you get the hang of the above alternatives, you will not need third-party solutions. If you get confused regarding the above-stated commands, remember that there are plenty of third-party auto shutdown programs that you can download.

Some widely used programs are Wise Auto Shutdown, Lifsoft PC AutoTimer, PC Sleep, Sleep Timer, etc.

However, we recommend using the command above instead of these programs. It’s like creating a solution for a problem that never existed in the first place.