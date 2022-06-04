How to Sign Out of iCloud With or Without Password

Do you want to pass down your iPhone to another person, but even after factory resetting the phone, the Apple ID remains the same? And, you can’t sign out because you’ve forgotten the password or the Apple ID belongs to someone else?

Normally, your iPhone does not require your password when you sign out of your Apple ID/iCloud if you have the Find My iPhone turned off. But, if you have it enabled and can’t sign out, there are some workarounds for this issue.

So, let’s check out all the easy techniques you can use to sign out of your iCloud without a password.

How to Sign Out of iCloud Without Password?

To sign out of your iCloud without needing a password, we can apply some methods, like restoring your iPhone, deleting your account, and more. Let’s look at them in detail.

Restore iPhone Using iTunes

When you restore your iPhone to factory settings using iTunes from a PC, you’ll not need the iCloud password to sign out. But, you will need to unlock the Activation Lock. However, it’s easy to bypass it using your iPhone’s passcode.

This method is also safe since you won’t lose any other data besides the iCloud account details. So, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Connect your iPhone to a PC with iTunes. Set your iPhone into recovery mode. If your iPhone model is 8 or later, hold and let go of the volume up button. Then, hold and let go of the volume down button. After that, hold down the power button until you can view the recovery mode screen.



If your iPhone is 7 or 7 plus, press and hold the power button as well as the volume down button until the recovery mode screen is displayed.



If you have an iPhone 6s or iPhone SE, hold down the power button and the home button at once until you can notice the recovery mode screen. Now, on your PC, you’ll get a pop-up message saying, ‘There is a problem with the iPhone that requires it to be updated or restored.’ Click on the Restore option.

After the restoration process is complete, your iCloud account gets deleted from your iPhone. You’ll need to set it up again as it acts as a new device. Back to your iPhone, you’ll be asked to enter the Apple ID password to unlock the Activation Lock. However, you can simply get past it by clicking on the Unlock with Passcode option.

You can now use a new Apple ID to set up your iPhone.

Change Apple ID Password

In this method, we’re going to change the Apple ID password. So, in case you’ve forgotten it and can’t sign out, you can set a new password and sign out.

Please note that this method might require you to answer a few security questions or the associated email id. So, it may not work if the Apple ID is of another person. But if it’s your personal account, here’s how you can change your iCloud password.

From the Settings on your phone, click on your Apple profile. Scroll down and attempt to sign out again. Click on the Forgot Password option.

Your iPhone will ask you to enter your iPhone’s passcode.

Next, type your new password.

You have successfully changed your password. You can now go back and sign out seamlessly.

Delete Your iPhone From iCloud

Another way you can sign out of your iCloud account is by deleting the account entirely from iTunes on your browser. This way, you can delete your device from the iCloud server and won’t have to enter a password to sign out of the account. Here’s how you can do it:

If you already have your iCloud account logged in on a web browser, log in and click on your name in the top-right corner. If the Apple ID is not yours, you can request the owner of the account to perform the steps below. From the drop-down menu, click on Account Settings.

From the My Devices section, click on your iPhone.

Next to your device on the left sidebar, click on the cross icon to remove the device.

You’ll get a pop-up notification asking you to confirm your action. Again, click on Remove.



Now, your Devices section will be empty, and your Apple ID will be signed out from your phone.

Erase iPhone From iCloud

Similar to deleting your iPhone from iCloud, you can opt for erasing the iPhone from iCloud if the former method doesn’t work. If the Apple ID doesn’t belong to you, you can request the owner to erase your iPhone from iCloud. Here’s how to do it.

Go to icloud.com on any web browser from a PC. From the list of apps, click on Find iPhone.

Click on the All Devices option at the top of the page and click on your iPhone.

Now, click on Erase iPhone.



You can now go back to your iPhone and use a new Apple ID.

Use Third-party Apps

Our solutions above to sign out of iCloud without a password are pretty fail-proof, and you might not need to use any third-party software. We also wouldn’t recommend such apps as they can be unreliable and costly.

However, if the owner of the Apple ID is out of reach or some methods didn’t work for you, you can use some apps, like:

UltFone Activation Unlocker

AnyUnlock

iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer

