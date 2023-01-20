How to Sign Out of Netflix?

Your Netflix membership plan determines the number of devices you can stream simultaneously at a time. If your account has reached its limit, you might have to Sign Out of your account on a specific device. Although sometimes, you may also want to log out to use a different account.

Well, there are a few simple ways to Sign Out of your Netflix account. By default, you can click on the Sign Out button within the app or website. Or, you can choose to Sign out of devices selectively from the “Manage access and devices” settings.

From Account Settings

Recently, Netflix has introduced the latest feature called Manage access and device in settings. With this feature, you can check the last watched activity on a device and also Sign Out from a specific device. It can be useful when you have forgotten to log out of your account on another device and can’t ask other people to do it for you.

Open Netflix app on your mobile. On Who’s Watching screen, Pick a Profile.

At the top-right corner, tap on Profile icon > Account.

Locate Security & Privacy. Then, click on Manage access and devices.

Now, locate the device and tap the Sign Out button.



Using Sign Out button

You can perform this action from your default app or website. On most devices, you need to navigate to the profile icon and click on the Sign Out button. However, for Smart TVs and streaming devices, go to Get Help from your home screen.

On Mobile App

Launch Netflix App. On Who’s watching screen, go to your Profile.

On the Home screen, navigate to the Profile icon on top-right corner.

Tap on Sign Out.

Again, pick Sign Out.



On PC App

Open Netflix App. At the Top-right corner, click on the (three-dot) More icon.

Choose Sign Out.

Pick Sign Out to confirm.

On Web

On a web browser, launch the Netflix website. Choose your Profile on Who’s Watching Screen. Now, at the top-right corner, hover your cursor over Profile icon.

Pick Sign out of Netflix.



Note: If you are logged in into a Netflix account on multiple browsers, follow the same steps as above to sign out.

On Smart TV

Signing Out of Netflix on Smart TVs and some streaming players are the same.

Launch Netflix app and choose your Profile. On Home Screen, navigate to the left panel. Choose Get Help.

Click on Sign Out.

To confirm, pick Yes.



Sig-out Of Netflix on All Devices

There is an option to Sign Out of Netflix on all devices at once. This feature can come in handy when you need to re-login an account to solve Netflix-related issues. We have compiled the steps for the web below. You can go through our other article on How to Sign Out of all devices on Netflix for a more detailed guide.