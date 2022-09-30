How to Sort Gmail by Date on Any Device

If you want to boost your productivity, one tip is to cut down time on useless tasks, like sorting through each individual email. With the tools that Gmail offers, you can quickly divide emails based on the dates.

Depending on your requirement, there are multiple methods you can apply to display the email you require. Thankfully, we have listed all of those techniques in simple-to-follow steps in this article.

How to Sort Gmail by Date?

Gmail allows you to configure your inbox by using date codes and filters. You can customize the filters so that they display emails before specific years, before and after a specific date, or between two dates.

The three possible sorting conditions for dates on Gmail are mentioned below.

Older Than: To find emails older than a day, month, or year. (Examples: 5 days or 6 months)

After: To find Gmails after a date: (Example: After 2015/7/7)

Sort Emails Older Than a Certain Time Period

If you want to access emails before a certain time period, you can follow the steps mentioned below. You do not need a specific date for such conditions.

Through Search Code

You can use the “Older than” code on your Gmail search bar to sort out emails before a specific time period. Follow the method mentioned below to do so.

Open Gmail on your browser. Click on the search bar at the top of the page.

Type in older_than:2Y .

Press Enter.

The 2Y on step 3 refers to two years. So, the command older_than:2Y displays all the emails before two years. To change the time period, simply replace 2Y with another number. Furthermore, you can replace Y with M or D to change the year with months or days.

Through Filter Settings

The filter option on Gmail allows you to create filters with the dates you prefer. By using the “Date within” feature, you can customize your inbox to only display emails before a time period you choose. So, follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

On Desktop

Open Gmail on your browser. Click on the filter icon right to the search bar.

Click on the dropdown menu next to Date within.

Select the time you prefer. Do not click on the date on the textbox left to the calendar icon.

Click on Search.

On Phone

Open the Gmail app on your phone. Tap on the search bar at the top of the screen.

Tap on the filter options below the search bar and scroll right. Tap on Date.

Choose the time period as you prefer.



Sort Email Before or After a Specific Date

The “older than” code on Gmail only filters emails before the specified days, months, or years. However, there are other codes and filters to sort emails for a specific date. Follow the steps mentioned below to use such filters.

Through Search Code

You can look up emails before or after a specific date by using Before and After code. Follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

Open Gmail on your browser Click on the search bar at the top.

Type after: or before: and input a date you prefer. Try after:2022/01/15 to sort emails after 15th January of 2020 or before:2022/01/24 to sort before that chosen date.

Press Enter.

You can replace the date after after: or before: to sort the date you want. These codes work the same for both the desktop version of Gmail as well as the mobile app version.

Through Filter Settings

You can customize the Gmail search filter to view emails before certain weeks or months of a specific date you choose. Also, you can view all the emails within one day (or the time you choose) of the date you set on the filter. Apply this filter using the steps mentioned below.

On Desktop

Open Gmail on your browser Click on the filter icon next to the search bar.

Click on the textbox left to the calendar icon.

Choose a date you want to sort before.

Click on the dropdown menu next to Date within.

To check the emails before your selected date on step 5, choose the number of days, weeks, months, or years.

Click on Search.

When you set the date to be filtered to 2 weeks, you can only view emails from the past two months. So, try choosing a time that you want to check emails.

Sort Emails Between Two Dates

In cases where you need to look up emails between two dates, you can use a different search code or customize the search filter differently.

Through Search Code

By using the After: and Before: features together, it is possible to look up emails between two specified dates. So, follow the method mentioned below to look up emails between two specific dates.

Open Gmail on your browser Click on the search bar at the top

Type in after:2020/02/24 before:2020/02/26.

Press Enter.

When you type in after:2020/02/24 before:2020/02/26 on the search bar, your emails between 2020/02/24 and 2020/02/26 will appear on the screen. So, you can change the dates to the ones you prefer to sort out emails within the dates you want.

Through Filter Settings

On your desktop browser, you cannot create a range between two dates using the filter option. However, you can use the custom range feature on the Gmail app on your phone. So, follow the method mentioned below to do so.

Open the Gmail app on your browser. Tap on the search bar at the top of the screen.

Scroll the filter options to the right. (below the search bar) Tap on Date.

Select Custom range

Tap on the date on the From: section and choose the first date. Again, tap on the date in the To: section and choose the end date. Tap on OK.



How to Sort Your Emails From Oldest to Newest?

You can easily look up your oldest emails if you have a few hundred of them by clicking on the next page icon. However, clicking through hundreds of pages is not a practical solution if you have thousands of emails on your Gmail. In such a situation, you can sort your emails by oldest to newest.

Open Gmail on your browser. Click on the email number at the top-right corner of the screen. Select Oldest.



Likewise, you can repeat this method to change the setting back to the Newest first.