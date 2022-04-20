Quick Way on How to Split Screen on Windows

It’s always a treat when we find a few new techniques to make our work faster. One such handy trick is splitting the screen. This way, you save time by not having to scour through the tabs and then going back to your document.

So, without further ado, let’s learn the many ways of splitting the screen on Windows.

How to Split Screen on Windows 10?

Along with some keyboard shortcuts, there are many ways to split the screen on Windows 10. So, let’s look at them in detail:

Using Snap Assist

The first and easy way to split your screen in half is by simply using the Snap Assist. Here’s how you can do it:

Open a window in fullscreen. Click on the top of the window and drag it completely to your right or left. While doing this, let go of your mouse, and your window will fit right into half of your screen. You’ll now view an empty space where you can choose to add any window. Click on one window, and your windows will automatically split in half.



If you want to adjust your window to be a specific size you desire, hover over the outline of your window. You’ll notice a double-sided arrow instead of your normal cursor. Click and drag the window to a size you prefer. You can do the same for the sides of your window.

If you want to have one screen bigger than the other and want the sizes to fit, hover over the partitioning line between the two screens. You’ll now see a black, thick line between the screens. Long-press on this line and drag it right or left, depending on your priority. The sizes will fit automatically.

Using Keyboard Shortcuts

If you want another way to split your screen on Windows, there are easy keyboard shortcuts you can try. You don’t need to close your current window. Simply, hold down the Windows key and the Left/Right arrow key. The current window will automatically take half of your screen perfectly.

If you’d like to move one window to the other side, again hold down the Win key and press the Left/Right arrow key.

When you keep the window on one side and leave the Win key, you’ll get options to add a new window on the other side of your screen.

If you want to make your window full screen, again press and hold down the Win key and press the Up arrow key. Similarly, if you want to minimize the window, hold down the Win key and double-press the Down arrow key.

Split Screen into Quarter sizes

If you have a high-resolution (2560 x 1440) monitor or an ultra-wide monitor, you can split your screen and have up to four or more windows running at once. This is great if you have to research and keep referring to an article or would like to watch a video while you work. To do this, you can use the keyboard shortcuts again.

Open a window and press and hold down the Windows key. Then, press the Up arrow key once. Below it, you’ll get options to choose a window. Click on any you prefer. Do the same for the other side, and now you’ll have four windows in the right proportion.

How to Split Screen on Windows 11?

Most methods to split the screen on Windows 11 are similar to Windows 10. However, there are a few additions:

Use Keyboard Shortcuts

You can press and hold down the Windows key and then press the Z key. Doing so will display six styles of boxes where you want to add a new window. So, you can select styles that even offer up to three windows at a time.

Click on any box you prefer, and Windows will ask you to add a window to the new area. Similarly, you can also use the keyboard shortcuts Win + Up/Down arrow keys to split your screen on Windows 11.

Please note that it’s important to turn on Snap Windows for the shortcuts to work. Here’s how you can turn it on.

Go to Settings. Then, click on System. Click on Multitasking.

Slide the toggle to turn on Snap Windows.

Related Questions

How to Split Screen on Two Monitors?

If you have two monitors, you can extend your display and then split your screen using the methods mentioned above. Here’s how you can extend your display.

On Windows 10:

Right-click on your desktop and click on Display Settings option. Under the Multiple displays option, click on Extend these displays.

On Windows 11:

Right-click on your desktop and click on Display Settings. Click on the drop-down menu beside the Identify option.

Then, click on Extend these displays option.

Another way you can do this on Windows 10 or 11 is by pressing the Win + P keys. Then, select Extend.



Why is my split screen not working?

If the Snap Assist is not working and you’re unable to split your screen, chances are the Snap Assist feature is turned off. To check this, please follow these steps:

Go to your Windows settings. Click on System. Select Multitasking. You’ll now notice the Snap windows setting. If the setting is turned off, slide the toggle to turn it off.

Now, you can try again to split your screen using the above methods.

How to quickly switch between tabs?

If you often have a lot of tabs open in your browser, you can use keyboard shortcuts to quickly switch to the one you want. Simply press and hold down the Ctrl key. Then, press the Tab key. Press the Tab key again to switch between tabs.

How to quickly switch between windows?

Similar to tabs, you can also switch between multiple windows using keyboard shortcuts. Press Alt + Tab and open any window instantly.