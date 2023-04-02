How to Start Firefox in Safe Mode? 5 Simple Ways

Whenever Firefox runs into common errors, like high CPU usage, crashes, or network-related errors, a quick solution is to run the browser in Safe Mode. Using Firefox on Safe mode allows the browser to run in its default mode and it can also help you diagnose errors.

However, you won’t find this mode on Firefox anymore in the new updates because it has been rebranded as Troubleshoot Mode. Enabling the Troubleshoot Mode disables items, like extensions, themes, hardware acceleration, any customization, window and sidebar size and locations, and JavaScript JIT compiler. In this way, Firefox uses less resources and performs more smoothly.

If you’re on mobile, there’s currently no method to restart Firefox in Safe mode. But if you’re on Windows, here’re several ways to turn on Troubleshoot Mode in Firefox.

Through the Firefox App

Click on three horizontal lines in the top right-hand corner to open the menu.

Then, Click on Help > Troubleshoot Mode.

A new pop-up window will appear asking if you want to restart Firefox in Troubleshoot Mode. Click on Restart.

Again, you’ll notice another pop-up window where you can choose if you want to continue opening Firefox in Troubleshoot mode or simply Refresh Firefox. Click on Open.



If you choose Refresh Firefox, your browser will be restored to default settings permanently. This means that any settings you modified, any themes, or extensions will be removed.

Through Command Prompt

Open the Start menu, type cmd and press Enter in the search bar to open Command Prompt.

Type the given code: start Firefox -troubleshoot-mode .

Press Enter.

Using Shift Key

Keep holding down the Shift key and then double-click on the Firefox icon to directly open it in Safe Mode.

A new dialog box will appear that asks you if you want to continue browsing in Troubleshoot mode or Refresh Firefox.

Click on Open.

Through Run Dialog Box

Press Win + R keys to launch the Run dialog box. Enter firefox -safe-mode and then press OK.

Firefox will ask you if you want to continue with Troubleshoot Mode. Click on Open.

Through Support Page