How to Stop Calls on iPhone Without Blocking the Number

You can certainly use your iPhone’s blocking option to completely avoid any of the incoming calls within the contact list. However, you may hesitate to do it as they may find out.

So, how can you avoid their calls without letting them know they have been blocked?

In this article, we will discuss various methods to stop calls on iPhone without blocking someone on your contact list.

How to Stop Calls on iPhone Without Blocking

Before you move on to the methods mentioned below, you may want to know how someone can find out if they have been blocked.

The only possible way they may know is by sending you a text message. If you have blocked them, they won’t see the “Delivered” sign below the message on their side. Thus, they can figure it out by looking at it.

Nevertheless, here are some methods to silence the calls without blocking.

Enable the Do Not Disturb Mode

You can turn on the “Do not disturb” mode to avoid incoming calls, even from people on your contact list. Furthermore, you won’t even receive any notifications. To enable it,

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Focus. Tap the Do Not Disturb option. Now, toggle on the button next to Do Not Disturb, and you can see the crescent moon icon on the top corner.

Under Allowed Notification, tap on People. Under the Also Allow section, tap the Calls From option and choose the No One option. Also, toggle off the Allow Repeated Calls button.

Note: The settings can slightly vary according to your iOS version. So look for a similar setting like Allow Calls From if you don’t find the exact one.

Turn on the Airplane Mode

Enabling the Airplane mode will cut off your phone from any kind of network or Wi-Fi signal you are using at the moment. However, you can turn on the Wi-Fi later and keep using it while the Airplane mode is still on. To enable the Airplane mode,

Open the Settings app. Toggle on the button next to Airplane Mode, and you can view an airplane icon on the top screen.



Alternatively, open the Control Center by swiping down from the top right corner or swiping downwards, depending on your iOS version.

Using the Call Forwarding Option

You can use the call forwarding option to redirect the phone calls to another number. This way, you won’t get any calls without blocking anyone. Here’s how you can enable it.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on Phone. Under the Calls section, tap on the Call Forwarding option. Now, toggle on the button next to Call Forwarding. Next, tap on “Forward to” and enter a different phone number.

How to Unblock Contacts on iPhone?

If you have previously blocked someone and don’t want them on your block list, you can unblock them on your iPhone with the steps below.

Open the Settings app. Tap Phone from the list of settings. Under the Calls section, tap the Blocked Contacts option, and you will see the list of all contacts you have blocked.

Tap the Edit on the top right corner of the screen. Select any contact and tap the red minus icon to unblock it on your phone.



How to Block Calls from Unknown Numbers?

While you want to avoid calls from within your contacts, you wouldn’t want any unwanted or spam calls disturbing you. You can block them as follows.

Open the Settings app. Select the Phone option. Now, tap on the Silence Unknown Callers option. Toggle off the button next to it to block any unknown numbers.

Alternatively, you can also use various third-party apps that do a pretty good of detecting spam calls. You can download them from the App Store. Just search for “call blockers.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Can I Find the Missed Calls of a Blocked Number on My iPhone?

If you previously blocked someone on your contact list, there’s no known way to find it. You have to unblock them first, after which you will get calls and message notifications as usual.