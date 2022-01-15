How to Stop Discord From Opening on Startup? (Windows and Mac)

Unless you disable it, Discord launches by default. At times, starting your computer and seeing hundreds of unread messages can get overwhelming.

Thankfully, you can easily disable the Discord app from starting automatically.

There are two main ways you can disable the Discord automatic startup on Windows. You can make changes within the Discord app or from your computer settings. For Mac users, changing the computer system preferences is the way to go!

How to Stop Discord From Opening on Startup on Windows?

Let’s walk through the two methods to stop the application from automatic startup.

Disable Through Discord Settings

You can stop Discord from opening on startup by changing the User Settings on Discord. This method only applies to Windows laptops as the setting feature is not on Mac devices.

Here is a step-by-step process to disable the auto-launch.

Open the Discord app on your computer. You’ll land on your Discord home screen. Click on the “Settings” icon next to your Discord username at the bottom of the screen. Navigate to the App Settings section, and tap “Windows Settings.” Click to toggle off “Open Discord” if you don’t want Discord to launch at all when you start your computer.



Disable Through Windows Task Manager

The second option to prevent Discord from launching on startup is by the windows app settings. It is a simple process that takes you through the Task Manager.

Head over to the Task Manager on your PC by right-clicking on your Taskbar. Click on the ‘More Details’ button at the bottom left side of your Task Manager window. Select the Start-Up at the top of the screen. On this page, you can view all the applications that are on auto-launch. Find the Discord app and right-click on the application. Choose the Disable button to stop Discord from opening on startup.



Note: You will need to have an Administrator account for Windows for the second method to work.

How to Run as Administrator on Windows

Running as an administrator can help you solve many issues recurring on Discord. Here are some easy steps to follow to run as an Administrator on Discord.

Go to the Start Icon and Type Discord. Right-Click on the application. Select Run as Administrator from the list of options.

A window will pop up. Click on Yes for confirmation.

How to Stop Discord From Opening on Startup on Mac?

The listed two methods are a quick and easy way to prevent apps from launching as you turn on your Mac devices.

Disable Through Dock

Head down to your Dock, where all your applications are listed. Right-Click on the Discord App. Go to Options. Uncheck if the app has the Open at Login marked.



Disable Through System Settings

Head on over to the Apple Logo and select System Preferences. Select and go to Users and Groups.

Head onto the Login Items Tab. Uncheck your Discord application if it is on the list.



Frequently Asked Questions

My Discord Chat Is Still Opening on Startup Even When I Turned It Off

The first thing you can do is restart your computer. Sometimes changes can be in effect only if you restart your device. If the issue persists, you can reinstall the Discord application again. Sometimes due to system errors, certain settings won’t take place.

How to Enable Discord on Startup?

If you wish to enable your Discord application on the start-up, here are some easy steps to follow.

Enable Through Discord Settings

Open your Discord application on your computer. Go to the User Settings in the bottom-left corner. Scroll Down and Select Windows Settings. Under System Startup Behavior, turn on the Toggle for Open Discord.



Enable Through Windows Settings

Press Windows + R Key. A run dialog box will appear, type shell:common startup. The start-up Folder will be on your screen. Copy the Shortcut of the Discord application and paste it into the Folder.



Restart the computer to see changes. Discord should be able to launch as you start up your laptop.