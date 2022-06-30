How to Stop Junk Email That Keeps Comming Back?

Junk emails are probably the most suspicious items you can receive on the internet. From trojan horses to malicious links to get you hacked, NEVER, I mean EVER, click on junk emails. Although not all junk emails pose a threat, it is understandable why you would want to stop receiving such emails overall.

If you’re hoping to find a way to stop being spammed with junk emails, we’ve got you covered! This article will teach you ways to stop receiving junk emails.

How to Stop Junk Email?

There are a number of ways you can avoid being spammed with junk emails to your address. This includes reporting the email as spam, to changing your email address. We have included instructions to stop spam emails for the website version of popular email services: Outlook, Gmail, and Yahoo.

Block the Sender’s Email Address

If you frequently receive similar emails from the same sender, you can block their email address. When you block an address, their email gets sent to the spam/junk folder. This section is cleared within 30 days.

Outlook

If you use Outlook as your email service, here are instructions for you to block an email address:

Log in to your Outlook. Locate the cogwheel icon on your top-right. From the panel to your right, select View all Outlook Settings. Under Mail, select Junk email. Select Add under Blocked senders and domains. Enter the email address you want to block.

Gmail

For Gmail users, here are steps to block senders from your inbox:

Open your Gmail. Open the email from the sender from your inbox. Locate the vertical three-dot menu and select it. Locate Block (sender’s name)

Yahoo

Yahoo users can follow these instructions to block an email address:

Log in to your Yahoo account. From your inbox, select the email from the sender you want to block. Select the horizontal three-dot menu. Click Block sender.

Report Email as Spam

If you believe the emails you’re receiving pose a threat to anybody receiving them, you can report the email as spam to the email service. The sender will be blocked and a copy of the email will be sent to your service provider for review. Here are the instructions for you to report an email as spam:

Outlook

If you are an Outlook user, you can report spam emails by following these steps:

Open Outlook. Select the spam email. On the email content to your right, select the horizontal three-dot menu. Hover over Security options. From the fly-out menu, select Mark as junk. Your email will be sent to the junk folder and a copy will automatically be sent for review.

Gmail

For Gmail users, you can report an email as spam through these steps:

Log in to your Gmail account. From your inbox, select the box next to the email you want to spam. On the ribbon, select the third option, Report spam.

Yahoo

Yahoo users can follow these instructions to report an email as spam:

Open Yahoo. Select the box next to the spam email. From the ribbon, select Spam. A copy of the email will be sent to Yahoo.

Unsubscribe

Open the email you consider spam. If the file attached to it is a newsletter, you can unsubscribe to stop receiving similar emails.

To unsubscribe to such content, select the email. Scroll down and locate the option, Unsubscribe and select it. You will stop receiving newsletters from the sender after that.

Change Email Address

If you receive a lot of spam and can’t seem to get rid of them all, you can change your email address as a whole. After creating a new account, remember to not give out your email address on suspicious websites. You can create a new account for Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo and start fresh.