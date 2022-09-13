How to Stop Mac From Sleeping? (Step-By-Step Guide)

When your computer is inactive for a few minutes, the display turns off, and your Mac goes to sleep. But, macOS gives its users the option to delay this sleep pattern or disable the sleep feature entirely. For Macbook users, you go even further to alter this setting, depending on whether it’s plugged in or running on battery.

So, this article focuses on how you can stop your Mac from sleeping. Also, if and when you want to put your system back to sleep, all you have to do is revert the processes discussed below.

How to Stop Mac From Sleeping?

The sleep feature was designed with the aim of saving power and the overall battery life. It revolves around the idea of storing your system’s current state in the memory (RAM) while shutting down other processes, including the processor and the disk drives.

However, this usually happens after inactivity of just a few minutes. So, if you leave your system idle during events like a gaming competition or a class presentation, the sleep feature can feel unfriendly. On top of that, you have to enter your password each time you want the system to wake up.

Nevertheless, there are a couple of ways to stop your Mac from sleeping. One step is carried out from the System Preference window, while the other is done via the Command Line. However, both of these methods are shown below.

From System Preferences

The easiest and often the most convenient way to stop your Mac from sleeping is to alter the sleep settings from the System Preference window. Even though the core concept is the same for both Macbooks and iMacs, the steps to do so are a bit different.

On MacBooks

Click on the Apple Menu. Go to System Preferences. Click on the Battery option.

Then, select Battery from the left panel. Slide the Turn display off after slider to Never. Also, disable the option to Put hard disks to sleep when possible.

Then, navigate to the Power Adapter section. Again, drag the slider to Never, and don’t Put hard disks to sleep when possible. Also, mark the option to Prevent your Mac from automatically sleeping when the display is off.



On iMacs

Click on the Apple Menu. Go to System Preferences. Click on the Energy Saver setting.

Select Power from the left panel. Slide the Turn display off after slider to Never. Also, mark the option to Prevent your Mac from automatically sleeping when the display is off.



From the Terminal

Another way to disable sleep on Mac is via a terminal command. This command disables your computer from sleeping until the Terminal window is open. That means, as soon as you close the Terminal window, your system will be reverted back to its default setting.

The system might then go to sleep, depending on the configured settings. Nevertheless, here are the steps to stop your Mac from sleeping via the Terminal:

Press Command + Space to open the Spotlight. Type Terminal and open it.

On the Terminal window, type and enter caffeinate -d .

Other than this, here are some other commands you could try out: caffeinate -s : Prevent your Mac from sleeping until it’s plugged in.

: Prevent your Mac from sleeping until it’s plugged in. caffeinate -t ‘secs’ : Prevent your mac from sleeping for specified seconds. However, be sure you replace ‘secs’ with a number. caffeinate -m : Prevent your disk from being idle.

: Prevent your disk from being idle. caffeinate -i : Prevent your mac from idle sleeping.

: Prevent your mac from idle sleeping. caffeinate -u : Prevent your display from idle sleeping Now, as long as the Terminal window is open, your computer will not sleep.

Using Third-Party Applications

There are many third-party applications that work to manage the power settings on your system. These applications can very well disable the sleep feature, among other power and battery options as well.

While researching on the web and skimming various forums, we have discovered that KeepingYouAwake, Amphetamine, and Owly are some of the most popular power management third-party applications available for the Mac computer. So, if you want to, you can also choose this way to disable the sleep feature on your system.

How Can I Put My Mac to Sleep Only at a Desired Time?

If you don’t want your computer to sleep now but wish that it would do so after a few hours, you can schedule it to do so. The process is carried out from the System Preferences window, and here’s how you schedule your system to sleep at the desired time: