By default, the OneDrive application automatically syncs all files and folders onto its platform. Many users have found this function effective as it won’t require them to scour through the app’s settings manually.

However, some users might want this feature to be disabled. Some plausible reasons may include lack of storage space, PC running slow, system error, etc. But, regardless of the reason, you can easily stop OneDrive from its sync process.

There are a variety of methods you can apply to do so. And all of them are relatively straightforward and should not take more than a few minutes of your time.

So, let’s learn about each of these methods in more detail.

How to Stop OneDrive From Syncing?

For PC users, there are many ways to stop the sync process on OneDrive. But, one of the quickest ways to prevent it is to disconnect your device from the internet.

It is because OneDrive requires an active internet connection to complete the process. However, this method might not be your preferred option if you want to go online.

For these instances, you can follow the below-mentioned methods to stop the sync process.

Pause OneDrive

If you only want to stop the sync process for a certain time, then pausing your OneDrive is the best method you can choose from. The application gives you a total of three intervals, which are 2,8 or 24 hours.

So, depending on your PC device, here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

On Windows

Head to the notification tray at the bottom right corner of your screen and click on the OneDrive icon. If it is unavailable there, head over to the Start icon and search for OneDrive. Now, a pop-up will appear. Click on the Help & Settings icon. Select the Pause Syncing option. From the drop-down arrow, you will see the time options. Now, choose the number of hours you want OneDrive to stop syncing your files according to your liking.

On Mac

Navigate to the top-right corner of your screen and click on the OneDrive icon. If it is unavailable there, use the Command + Spacebar to open Spotlight Search and open OneDrive. Click on the Gear icon to open up Help and Settings. Select the Pause Syncing option. Now, from the drop-down menu, you will also be given the same time interval option: 2, 8, and 24 hours. Click on your preferred choice.

Quit OneDrive

Another quick yet effective method to prevent the sync process is to quit the application from running on your devices. To do so, here are some steps you can follow.

On Windows

Click on the OneDrive icon located in the notification tray of your screen. Click on the Help & Settings icon to bring up more Settings options. Here, select the Close OneDrive option. Click on the Close OneDrive button again to confirm your action.

On Mac

Head over to the Control Center of your Mac and click on the OneDrive icon. Click on the Gear icon to open up the application’s settings. Select the Quit OneDrive option. Click on the Quit OneDrive button from the pop-up to confirm your action.

Disable OneDrive to Open on Startup

If you have enabled OneDrive to open up on startup, then with every restart or reboot of your computer, the sync process will automatically take place again.

To stop this occurrence, we suggest you disable Onedrive from opening on startup. It only requires a minor tweak in the application settings.

Here is how you can do it.

On Windows

Navigate to the system tray and click on the OneDrive icon. Click on the Help & Settings option from the window’s bottom-right corner. Now, select the Settings option. Under the Settings tab, check the option for Start OneDrive Automatically when I sign in to the Windows option.

Finally, click on the OK button to confirm your action.

On Mac

Click on the OneDrive icon from the Control Center. Now, click on the Gear icon to open the Help and Settings option. Select the Preferences option. Now, under General, check off the option for Open at Log-in.



Enable Battery Saver Mode

For a successful OneDrive sync, you must have adequate battery levels on your devices. So, turning on battery save mode will automatically stop the sync process.

Here is how you enable battery-saving mode on your Windows and Mac devices.

On Windows

Go to the Start icon and click on the Settings icon. Now, click on the System option. From the left panel, click on Battery. At the bottom, turn on the toggle for batter Saver status until next charge option.



On Mac

Navigate over to the top-left corner and click on the Apple Logo. Select the System Preferences option. Double-click on the Battery icon. From the left panel, click on the Power Adapter option. Now, check the box for Low Power Mode.

Stop Syncing OneDrive Folders

As mentioned above, by default, OneDrive automatically syncs all your files and folders onto your PC devices.

But, a great feature of the application is that you have the option to select which folders you want OneDrive to sync with and easily remove the other remaining files or folders.

Here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

On Windows

Navigate to the notification tray and click on the OneDrive icon. Click on the Help and Settings option. Select the Settings option. Now, switch to the Account tab. Click on the Choose Folders button. From the pop-up, uncheck the folders you don’t want available on OneDrive. Alternatively, you can disable all files from syncing by unchecking the option for Make all files available. Finally, click on the OK button to save changes.

On Mac

Head over to the Control Center and click on the OneDrive icon. Click on the Gear icon from the top-right corner. Now, select the Preferences option. Switch over to the Account tab. Click on the Choose Folders button. From the new window, uncheck the boxes for the folders you longer want to sync with. Alternatively, you can disable all folders from syncing by unchecking the box for Make all files available. Click on the OK button to save changes.

Manage OneDrive Backup Folders

If your storage space is getting filled up, then managing your backup files and folder is a must. Here, OneDrive gives you the option to remove certain folders like your Photos, Desktop, and Documents to free up your storage. To manage backup folders and stop the sync process on particular folders, here are some steps you can follow for windows.

Head over to the Notification tray and click on the OneDrive icon. Click on the Help and Settings icon. Select the Settings option. Switch over to the Backup tab. Click on the Manage backup button. Now, from the pop-up, uncheck the boxes for the folder icons you no longer OneDrive to sync with.

Disable Office Applications From Syncing

By default, if you have installed the OneDrive application, it will try to upload the particular office file onto the online location you have chosen.

So, if you want to disable Microsoft Office files from syncing to OneDrive, here is how you can do it.

On Windows

Head over to the Notification tray and click on the OneDrive icon. Click on the Help and Settings icon. Select the Settings option. Under the Account tab, uncheck the option for Use Office applications to sync Office files that I open.

On Mac

Open by clicking on the OneDrive icon located in the Control Center. Select the Preferences option. Switch over to the Office tab. Under the File Collaboration section, uncheck the option for Use applications to sync Office files that I open.

Sign Out of OneDrive

If you want a more permanent solution to disabling OneDrive from syncing, then signing out or unliking it from the PC can be an effective method you can apply. But, this method still gives you flexibility, as you can easily sign back in and restart the syncing process. So, here is how you can do it.

On Windows

Navigate over to the notification tray and click on the OneDrive logo. Click on the Help & Settings icon. Select the Settings option. From the pop-up, switch over to the Account tab. Now, click on the Unlink this PC hyperlink. Finally, click on the Unlink account button to apply the changes.

On Mac

Head over to the Control Center and click on the OneDrive icon. Click on the Gear icon from the top-right corner. Select the Preferences option. Now, switch over to the Account tab from the pop-up window. Click on the Unlink this Mac hyperlink. Again, click on the Unlink Account button to confirm your action.

Uninstall OneDrive

If you no longer want to use OneDrive as your designated cloud storage, then the best option is to remove it by uninstalling the application from your devices. Please be rest assured that this process will not delete any of your files stored in your cloud.

On Windows

Head over to the Start icon. In the search box, type in Control Panel and click on it. Double-click on the Programs and Features option. Scroll down and locate the Microsoft OneDrive app. Click on the app and select Uninstall.

On Mac