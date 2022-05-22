Microsoft released Windows 11 on October 5, 2021, with improved UI and features. After that, you may have gotten a prompt for the free upgrade of your system to Windows 11.

However, many users do not want to switch from a familiar OS to an unknown territory. Or they just prefer the Windows 10 user interface.

You may be concerned that you’ll accept the update by mistake. Or that your OS will auto-upgrade to Windows 11. But there’s no need to worry. You can easily stop the update using the methods in this guide.

How to Stop Windows 11 Update

There are many ways to stop the Windows 11 Update. The methods have different impacts on the update process. So, read through them and pick one according to your preference. You can also use these methods to stop all further updates regardless of the Windows version.

Pause Update Temporarily

If you are still debating on whether to update or not, you can set up a temporary pause for all updates. The updates or update searches will resume after the time you specify. You can also manually click the resume option.

Here are the steps to pause your updates:

Press Win + I to open Settings. Click on Update & Security. Here, click Pause updates for 7 days.

Click it again times to add more days. You can pause updates for a max of 35 days.

If you have the option Stay on Windows 10 for now, you can also select it to cancel the upgrade to Windows 11.

Turn Off Update Service

Another way to stop any update is by disabling the Windows Update service. Follow the instructions below to do so:

Open Run and enter services.msc . Search for and double-click on Windows Update.

Set Startup type to Disabled and click Stop. Click Apply and Ok.

You can also open the elevated Command Prompt and enter the following commands:

sc config wuauserv start = disabled

net stop wuauserv

Stop Update Through Group Policy

You can set a target version of your system from your policy settings. Doing so will prevent any updates further than the target version. To select the target update version,

Press Win + R to load Run. Enter gpedit.msc to open the Local Group Policy Editor. Go to Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Update > Windows Update for Business.

Double-click on Select the target feature update version and check Enabled. Type 21H2 or your Windows 10 version in the Target Version text box.

Click Ok.

You can also stop any automatic updates using the group policy settings. Here’s how you can do so:

Go to Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Update. Double-click on Configure Automatic Updates and check Disabled. Click Ok.

Then, restart your PC.

Stop Update Using Registry Editor

Windows Home users can’t access the Local Group Policy Editor. In such cases, you can set the target version using the Registry Editor.

Making improper changes in the registry can break your system. So, we recommend backing up your registry beforehand. After that, follow the steps below for this purpose:

Load Run and enter regedit . Navigate to Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\ Click on the WindowsUpdate key. If you can’t find it, right-click on Windows and select New > Key. Set the name to WindowsUpdate and right-click on it. Pick New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. Set its name as TargetReleaseVersion and Value data as 1. Double-click on it to change the Value data. Right-click on WindowsUpdate again and choose New > String Value. Name it as TargetReleaseVersionInfo . Double-click on it and set the Value data to 21H2 or your Windows Version.

Create a new key inside WindowsUpdate and name it OSUpgrade . Then, create a DWORD Value inside it. Name it as AllowOSUpgrade and set its value to 0.

If you want to disable auto-update altogether,

Create a new key AU inside WindowsUpdate. Right-click on AU and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. Set its name to NoAutoUpdate and Value data to 1.

Use Metered Connection

Your update settings include an option to enable updates over metered connections. So disabling this option after setting up a metered connection prevents all updates.

Here are the necessary steps for this method:

Open Settings and go to Network & Internet. Click on Data usage. Hit Enter limit and set the limit per your Internet usage.

Click Save and go back to Settings. Select Home and go to Update & Security. Click Advanced Options inside Windows Update. Toggle Off Download updates over metered connections.



Related Questions

How to Go Back to Windows 10?

If you updated to Windows 11 by mistake or found it unsatisfying, you don’t need to panic. You can easily roll back to Windows 10 within ten days of the update. But you can’t do so if you deleted the Previous Windows Installation Files. Follow the steps below to go back to the previous Windows:

Go to Settings > System > Recovery. Under Recovery Options, click Go back and follow the on-screen instructions.

If 10 days have already passed, you need to carry out a clean install of Windows 10.

How to Determine My Windows 10 Version?

Here’s how you can determine your current Windows version: