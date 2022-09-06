Streaming Live on Facebook? Here’s How to Do It

With the launch of the “Live” in August 2015, Facebook officially jumped into the streaming bandwagon. Initially, this feature was only limited to influencers and public figures. But, as the media world evolved, anyone with a Facebook account can go live with their friends.

Facebook Live allows you to live broadcast video and audio to interact with your friends and followers in real-time. You can invite your peers to the live stream and interact with them. If you’re a professional, live streaming comes in handy to grow and engage with your audience.

How to Stream Live on Facebook?

After the 2015, Facebook live has gone through so many updates but, the core mechanics remains the same. The company always preaches for it’s easy to navigate UI design. So, going live on Facebook too isn’t that hard.

On Mobile Phone (Android or iPhone)

Open your Facebook App Click on the What’s on your mind?

Now you will see a number of options. Click on the Live Video.

A dialogue box will appear to ask you for permission for your camera and audio. Click on While using the app option. To add description, click on Tap to add a description. Swipe up to access live streaming tools. You will see other features such as Add to your post, Check in Location, Add friends or Add polls, etc. Edit any if required.

Click on Go Live. To end the steam, click the Finish option at the bottom left corner of your mobile screen.

After you end your live stream, you have the option to either share your live stream on your Facebook feed or delete it. You can choose either option as you see fit.

On PC

On your browser, go to facebook.com. Now login to your Facebook profile. You can see the Live video option.

You will see two options: Go Live and Create a live video event. Under the Go Live tab, click on the Select option.

A dialogue box will appear to ask you for permission to use the camera and microphone. Select Allow option. Now, if you have an external camera or microphone, you can select them from the Camera Controls tab. Click on Go Live at the bottom left corner of your PC screen.

Once you are done with live streaming, click on the red-colored End Live Video option. A confirmation box will appear Click End.

Similar to the mobile version, after you end the video, you have the option to either share your live stream on your Facebook feed or delete it. Select the option as per your preference.

How to Live Stream in Facebook Groups?

You can also go live on a specific Facebook group. If you are the admin of the group, you can directly go live. But, if you are a member, you may need the group’s moderator’s approval to live stream.

Click on the three-line icon at the top right corner of your screen.

Then go to Groups and Select Your groups.

Click on the group where you want to live stream Tap on the Live Video option

Now, if you are live streaming on your phone, follow the steps mentioned above.

Similarly, if you are live streaming on your PC, follow the steps mentioned above.

Note: When you can’t see the Live icon or stream live on a group, it means the group admin has disabled that feature for the group members.

How to Live Stream Games on Facebook?

If you are a gamer and want to create live streams of your games, you have to first download a third-party streaming app or software like Open Broadcaster Software or Streamlabs OBS.

With this software, you can share your computer screen and also use other tools and equipment.

Then, create a Gaming Creator Page. If you create this page, you can easily stream your gaming videos and grow your followers. For this, you can either convert an existing page into a gaming page or you can create a new one.

Create New Gaming Page

Click on the three-line icon at the top right corner of your screen.

Click on the Pages with a flag icon.

On the left side of the screen, you can see Pages and profiles. Go to the Create new page option.

Enter the name of your page and select continue.

You can also upload a cover photo and a profile picture as well. Or you can simply Skip it.

Now you can send your friends Notification alerts about your page. Or, simply click the Not now option if you don’t prefer it.

Alternatively, if you already own a Facebook page, you can convert the existing page into a Gaming Page. Here’re the steps to do it:

Click on the three-line icon at the top right corner of your screen. Click on the Pages with a flag icon.

Here you can see the pages you have previously made. Select the page you wish to convert.

Now you will see the Manage Page on the left side of the screen. Scroll down and click on Edit Page Info.

Now change the Name and Add categories as Gaming Video Creator. Fill out other information like phone email etc., and click on Save changes.

Live Stream Your Game

Go to Creator Tools. You can see the Home Option. Click it.

You will see the Go Live option on the screen.

Click on Go live. On top of the screen, you can see the Select the video source option. Click on Streaming Software.

Then a Streaming Key will appear. Click on the Copy option.



Do not share this key to prevent others from accessing your stream.

Now go to your favorite third-party broadcast software. For instance, for OBS studio, go to File > Settings > Stream.

Select the Facebook Live option. Paste the Stream Key .

On the bottom right of your screen press start streaming.

You can now stream in your broadcast software. A small preview window opens on Facebook. You can click it to maximize the screen.

Now add the title and description. Also, go to the Game option and type a game name. Finally, click on Go live.

How to Improve your Facebook Live Stream?

Many well-known streamers use a variety of tools and equipment to perform live streams with excellent video quality. If you are thinking of streaming to gain popularity or earn money, then buying some of the essential equipment can be a good investment.

So, let’s look at some of the essential equipment/tools you can use to improve your live stream.