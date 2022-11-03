In Discord, you can stream video games and join servers to watch movies with your friends. As it currently stands, Discord does not support streaming Netflix on its platform. So, it’s tricky to stream Netflix directly on Discord.

In this article, we’ll go over all the workarounds on how you can stream Netflix on Discord on PC and mobile.

How to Stream Netflix on Discord?

There are a couple of different ways to stream Netflix on Discord. The first method requires you to register the browser as a game and stream it. Similarly, the second one allows you to run Netflix and share your entire screen. Both of these methods require you to run Netflix in your browser.

Register the Browser as A Game

By default, Discord does not detect browsers as a game activity. You can change this manually by registering the browser as a game activity. Afterward, you can proceed to play Netflix on the browser and then stream it on discord.

Open and log in to your Netflix account on your web browser. Open Discord. Click on User Settings beside your profile.

Scroll down and click on Registered Games.

Click on Add it.

Click on the browser where Netflix is running from the dropdown menu. Click on Add Game and press the ESC key.

Join or create a server. Click on the Stream icon above your profile icon.

Select a voice channel in the prompt. You can also adjust the video’s quality, resolution, and frame rate.

Click on Go Live.



Sharing Screen

This method does not require you to register the browser as a game. On PC, you can opt-in to share your window or the entire screen in Discord. However, you can only share your entire screen on the Discord mobile app. Download Discord from the App store or the Google Play store on your phone and proceed with the below steps to share your screen.

On PC

Open Netflix on your web browser. Create or join a server in Discord. Click on a Voice channel.

Click on the Share your screen icon above your profile.

Click on the screen where Netflix is running in the prompt.

You can also share your entire screen by switching to the Screens tab.

Adjust the stream’s settings and then click on Go Live.

On Mobile

Login with your account. Create or join a server. Tap on a Voice channel.

Tap on Join Voice.

Swipe from bottom to top and tap on Share Your Screen.

Tap on Start Broadcast or Start Now.

Proceed to open Netflix on your phone and start streaming.

However, if you wish to end the stream, then click on the monitor with a cross icon at the bottom of the stream. You can also disconnect from the voice channel to end the stream.

How to Join a Stream on Discord?

Joining a stream is a simple process on both PC and Mobile. Download Discord, sign in with your account, and then follow the steps:

On PC

Join the streaming server. Proceed to join the voice channel where the stream is active. Hover over the user with LIVE beside their name and click on Watch stream. You can also double-click their name to join as well.



On Mobile

Join the server. Tap on the voice channel where the stream is active. Tap on the user with LIVE beside their name.

Select Watch Stream.



How to Fix Black Screen While Streaming Netflix On Discord?

The black screen is a common problem when streaming on discord. There are a number of reasons behind this issue, such as hardware acceleration, corrupt caches, insufficient memory, etc. You can try the following fixes to troubleshoot this problem.

Disable Hardware Acceleration

Hardware acceleration utilizes GPU to enhance the application’s performance. In some cases, this can also negatively impact the application’s performance, causing it to malfunction. You can disable the hardware acceleration in the following ways:

Open Discord. Click on the User Settings icon. Click on the Advanced option.

Toggle off the Hardware Acceleration option.



Clear Cache

Discord stores data from messages and media i.e. pictures and videos, as caches. Over time, these caches can get piled up, taking a good portion of the hard drive and resulting in poor performance. You should delete them periodically to avoid any complications.

Press the Windows + R key simultaneously to open the Run command. Type %appdata%\discord and press Enter. Delete the Cache, Code Cache, and GPUCache folders.



Close All Unwanted Applications

Opening many applications in the background can take up a good amount of RAM, causing conflicts with the application. It would help if you closed all unwanted applications except Discord and the Web browser where Netflix is active.

Re-install Discord

The problem could be within discord due to updating errors, glitches, issues with the version, etc. You can fix this issue by re-installing the latest version of Discord.

To uninstall discord, follow the steps:

Press Windows + R keys to open the Run command prompt. Type appwiz.cpl and press Enter. Double-click on Discord.

Continue with the uninstallation wizard to remove the program.

To install the latest version of Discord, follow the steps: