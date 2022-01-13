how to stream on xbox one

Twitch is the only platform that allows direct streaming from the Microsoft console. That includes the Xbox One, the Xbox One Slim, the Xbox One X, the Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S.

Then, the Xbox console family allows you to stream your library games to your smartphone, tablet, or PC from anywhere. This is a valid option to capture the gaming footage you’re streaming from your console to the PC. Users with low-end PCs would prefer this option overplaying and capturing gameplay from their computers.

Also, all of these consoles share the same interface, so you can follow the same steps on either platform.

Before We Begin Streaming

To stream to Twitch from your Xbox One console, you need to complete the following steps:

Download the Twitch app to the Xbox One Allow content sharing Connect your Xbox and Twitch accounts Plug USB webcam into your Xbox One Plug a headset or mic into the console. It could be a controller mic, a wireless headset, a Bluetooth headset, or a USB headset. Open your Twitch account and customize your broadcast Start broadcasting Choose the game.

How to Stream Xbox One to Twitch?

Go to the Store



Select Store at the top of your Xbox home screen. Download Twitch



Use the search option to find the Twitch app. Then, download the software and let it install on your system. Open the guide menu



After the app installs, press the Xbox button on your controller to open the Guide menu. Go to Profile & System



Click on your profile icon at the top right of the drop-down menu. Go to Settings



Press “X” on settings in the new menu. Go to your Account’s privacy

On the left-side panel, choose Account. On the right side, click on Privacy & Online safety.

The Xbox may ask you to input a password if you have one here. Go to Xbox Privacy



We’re to customize your sharing options, so click on Xbox Privacy. Check the box on Adult defaults. This will allow you to share audio outside of Xbox’s party chat.

Then, click on View details & customize. Further customize your streaming options

Click on Online status & history. Then, choose “Everybody” on “Others can see if you’re online.” Leave the other options on default Go to Game Content



Go back to Xbox privacy and click on Game Content. Customize broadcast options

Search for the “You can broadcast gameplay” option on the right, and select Allow. Then, select Allow on “You can share content made using Kinect or another camera.” Go to My Games & Apps



Go back to the home screen and press the Xbox button on the controller once again. On the guide menu, go to My games & apps. It will open a library with all the software you have installed on your console. Open Twitch

Click on the apps tab, and select Twitch. Log in to your Twitch Account

Input your credentials to log in to your Twitch account.

The console may ask you to link the Twitch app to your profile with a unique code Twitch will send you.



This happens if it’s the first time you add your Twitch account into the console. Your Xbox or Xbox app will give you a unique 6-digit code you can write on the following link: Activate your Twitch Account on Xbox One / Xbox Series. Connect your webcam and mic

Ensure you have a USB webcam and a USB headset as well. We don’t recommend using a Bluetooth headset to avoid Bluetooth interferences.

Also, ensure your console recognizes all of your peripherals. Select Broadcast and customize

Inside the Twitch app, select Broadcast at the top menu. Customize your settings

Now, you can customize various audio settings. In particular, you’re to unmute your mic and mute your party chat (unless you want the party chat as part of the stream).

Here’s a Twitch guide for troubleshooting any issue you find with your Xbox One. Broadcast your game



After you finish, select Start Streaming. The app will send your footage to the internet. Also, the app will enable your mic and your camera. Select your game

Press the Xbox button on the controller to open your guide. Then, go to My games & apps and choose the game you want to broadcast.

How to Stream on Xbox One to Another Device?

To stream from your Xbox One games to other devices, you need to complete the following steps:

Enable the game streaming option on the Xbox One

Enable the Remote Play option on the Xbox One

Download the Xbox app on the secondary device

Log in on the app with your Xbox/Microsoft profile

Use a Wireless or BlueTooth controller on your secondary device.

Both devices need to have an internet connection. They don’t have to be on the same WiFi, though.

If you stream to a PC, you can use third-party software to record your screen. Then, you can edit the footage and upload it to sites other than Twitch, like YouTube.

Alternatively, you can use software like OBS to stream your screen directly to the platform you choose.

Disclosure: Ensure your Xbox One has an internet connection and the latest firmware and software updates. There’re some Test tools on the console’s network menu to guide you (more on the FAQ).

Streaming Xbox Games To Other Devices

Streaming your Xbox Games to other devices happens through Microsoft’s Remote Play feature. It’s completely free, and here’re the steps:

Go to the Xbox guide menu

Turn on the console and press the Xbox button on the controller to open the guide menu. Go to Settings



Press “X” on your profile icon and select Settings on the drop-down menu. Go to Preferences



Click “X” on Preferences. Go to Xbox app connectivity

Select Xbox App Connectivity from the Preferences menu. Enable the Streaming option

Now, press “X” on Allow game streaming to other devices on the right panel. Also, check the Play to Streaming box on the right.



If you don’t see the option here, you may find it on the following menu:

System > Settings > Devices & Streaming > Device Connection > Allow game streaming to other devices Choose a sharing option



On the right panel, choose one of the sharing options. Choose Allow connections from any device.

If you select”Only from profiles signed in on this Xbox One for extra security, the Xbox won’t allow you to connect another device into the system. Go to Devices & connections

Go back to the Settings menu and select Devices & Connections. Go to Remote features



On the right panel, press “X” on Remote features. Enable the Remote feature

Check the Enable remote features box. The Xbox One will test your connection to check its functionality and let you know if it can work.



When the test finishes, it will say: “This console is ready for Remote Play.”

Also, ensure the Power Mode is on “Instant On.” Download the Xbox App



The Xbox App is available for Android 6.0+, iOS 10+, and Windows 10/11. Check the proper Store of each system (Play Store, App Store, or Microsoft Store) to download and install the Xbox App. Login with your credentials

After installing the app, simply log in with the same credentials you use on the Xbox One. It will give you instant access to your game library. Connect your wireless controller to your secondary device

Ensure you’re using the same control on both the console and the secondary device. Xbox recommends using a Bluetooth peripheral. Use your secondary device like a console

Remote Play allows you to use the secondary device just like a console. So, with your controller, simply browse and play. You can do this from anywhere, as long as both your device and your console have an internet connection.



Xbox Game Pass members can skip Remote Play and download the app to stream the games. However, this functionality is still limited. Record your footage (optional)

You can use additional software to record the footage you’re getting through the Remote Play.

However, the idea is that you capture the footage to edit it and upload it to other sites like YouTube.



Alternatively, you can use third-party software like OBS to stream the content. This solution often complicates the audio settings and puts too much pressure on both the console and the PC. Thus, we do not recommend it. Rather use Twitch for real-time streamings and YouTube for carefully edited projects.

Related Questions

How to Use Xbox Game Bar?

To capture your Remote Play footage, you can use Microsoft’s Xbox Game bar app. It’s free for download on the Microsoft Store, but you may already have it on your Windows 10 or 11 PC.

Game Bar can capture footage from any app and share the footage with multiple platforms. In summary, Game Bar can take screenshots, capture video, capture video audio, and capture mic audio.

To use the Xbox Game bar, open it by pressing the Windows Key + G. Then, take a screenshot or record the footage. The app also has a sound menu where you can choose to enable your mic audio.

Once you capture video and audio, your PC will save it automatically on your default Videos folder.

How Much Internet Broadband Do I Need for Streaming?

According to Xbox, you need at least 10MB download/upload. Using the ethernet cable instead of a wireless connection is best.

Can I See the Chat While Streaming on My Xbox?

The Xbox’s Twitch app doesn’t show the chat. You can download the app for your tablet or smartphone to follow the chat. Alternatively, you can follow it on PC.

How to Use OBS?

OBS Studio is free software that offers basic settings for streaming and co-streaming. Here’s a tutorial video:

How To Stream On Twitch With OBS

What About Capture Cards?

Last-gen consoles and non-premium PCs can handle playing and streaming at higher resolutions. Capture cards can handle streaming audio and video to free-up resources.

These are PCI Express or USB devices that present a stand-alone solution. However, these devices are not very popular because even the default Xbox One can stream at 720p.