How to Stream Phone to Roku TV (Android & iOS)

If you want to stream your phone to a Roku TV, screen mirroring is the best option, as it casts everything on your phone to a bigger screen. However, it is important that both your Roku device and phone support this feature.

According to Roku, you should have a Roku TV later than the 2017 model with a dedicated Screen Mirroring and Airplay feature if you want to stream your Android or iPhone, respectively.

Stream Android Phones to Roku TV

Before streaming from your Android device, please note that screen mirroring goes by different names like Smart View, Cast, Miracast, Screen Sharing, Quick Connect, Smartshare, AllShare Cast, Display Mirroring, etc. If your Android phone lacks this feature, you can not mirror its screen to the TV.

With that, let’s now see how to start streaming from your Android phone. But, before that make sure both your phone and Roku TV is connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Step 1: Turn On Screen Mirroring on Roku TV

Open the Home screen of your Roku TV. You can press the Home button on the Roku remote to do it.

Move down and choose Settings.

Move to the right, go all the way down and select System settings.

Again navigate to the right and choose Screen Mirroring. If you do not see this option here, your Roku TV probably does not support screen mirroring.

Tap Screen mirroring mode.

Select Prompt.

Step 2: Start Streaming Android Phone to Roku TV

Open the notification panel of your phone. In most Android phones, you can drag your finger from the top of the screen to do it.

Again drag it down to extend the notification panel. Tap the menu that says Smart View or the one that corresponds to the screen mirroring feature on your phone.

On the Smart View window, select your Roku TV or Roku device.

Tap Start now to confirm start mirroring.

You will get a prompt on your Roku TV to allow your Android phone to start mirroring. Allow it.

Roku will now prepare mirroring from your Android phone.

You can now stream from your Android phone to the Roku TV.



You can also cast the app-specific screen from your Android phone to your Roku TV. This way, you won’t be sharing the overall screen of your Android phone, and only the app screen will be shared on the TV.

You will see an in-app Cast button, like on YouTube if the app supports casting. You need to install the same application on both your TV and Android phone to cast the app-specific screen.

Stream iPhone to Roku TV

Similar to Android phones, you can also start streaming your iPhone to Roku TV once both of them are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Streaming is made possible on iPhones via Airplay—a wireless communication protocol introduced back in 2010. Since then, all the iPhones are Airplay-compatible, and you can seamlessly connect them to Airplay-enabled Roku TVs.

Step 1: Turn on Airplay on Roku TV

Go to the Home screen of your Roku.

Open Settings.

Jump to the right section and tap this option. If you do not see this option here, your Roku TV probably does not support Airplay.

Click the OK button on your Roku remote to enable the Airplay protocol.

Move down and tap Require Code.

Choose First Time Only.

You are all set. Exit the Airplay settings now.

Step 2: Start Streaming iPhone to Roku TV