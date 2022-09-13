When you type your message in Discord, your text appears in a standard format (i.e font = UniSans and font size = 14). But what if you want to spice things up? Or make a strong statement?

For that, you can manipulate the text format. The best way to do so is to change its scaling and zoom level with internal settings. But that is just limited to your UI. It brings us to the question of whether there exists a technique to play around with the text, such as getting a strikethrough.

How to Strike Through or Cross Out on Discord?

We have compiled a few tried and tested steps for getting the strikethrough or crossing out text on Discord. It works whether you are using Discord on your phone or Desktop.

Using Tildes

You can use a couple of different tricks to make your text appear strikethrough or crossed out on Discord. They include using the tilde keys of your keyboard on Discord. You can check out the steps below to know the entire process.

On Computer

First, head to the message field. Press the Shift + ~ keys together on the keyboard twice to insert the ~ symbol. (You can find the ~ key alongside the number key 1.)

Now, type your text.

Again, insert the ~ symbol twice.

Next, press the Enter button.

On Phone

The method to make text strikethrough on the phone is similar to that of the Desktop. On your phone, you need to insert two Tildes before the text and at the end of the text. The only tricky thing many users face is searching for the tilde symbol. The symbol on most devices appears on the second page of the symbols. Here is the detailed way to get tildes.

Open Discord. Tap on the message field. Now, press the Numbers sign to access the numbers and symbols.

Then, tap the same place again to open the second page of symbols. Now, look for the ~ symbol.



Using Context Menu on Discord

Discord users can also use the context menu and make the text appear crossed out. The method is simple, and you can achieve it in a few steps.

Go to the message field and type your text. After that, choose the text you want to cross out by clicking the text twice. Now, click the Striked S icon.

Finally, hit the Enter key.

There are also various other text formattings you can do on Discord. You can check out our extensive guide on How to Change Font in Discord.

FAQs

Can I Strike Through or Cross Out the Already Sent Text?

Yes, it is possible to strike through or cross out the already sent text. Discord allows the users to edit the sent messages, and in the process, you can insert the tildes and make the text appear strikethrough. To do so,

On the desktop, hover over the message and click the Edit icon. Press and hold the message on your phone until a new menu appears. After that, click Edit Message.

Then, input two tildes (~) symbols before and after the text.

Next, hit Enter.

Is It Possible to Undo the Strike Through the Already Sent Text?

It is absolutely possible to undo the strike-through on the sent message. For that, all you need to do is click the Edit icon or Edit Message, depending on your device. Then, clear remove the tilde symbol and hit the Enter key. The strikethrough will be removed from the message.