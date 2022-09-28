Subtraction is one of the many helpful features in Google Sheets that makes your workflow more efficient. You can perform many types of subtractions, from simple to complex ones involving currency, time, percentages, or just random numbers.

In Google Sheets, you can easily perform subtractions calculations by using the in-cell formula or the Minus function. Here, we have compiled easy-to-follow steps to apply such subtraction formulas in this article.

How to Subtract in Google Sheets?

It is possible to use an individual cell in Google Sheets as a calculator. You can use it to subtract one number from another following the method mentioned below.

On PC

Open Google Sheets on your browser. Click on a cell you prefer.

Type in = and the numbers to subtract.

Example: =40-22

Press Enter.

You can perform complex calculations on sheets involving subtraction as well. If you have the equation, type it in after an “equals to” sign like the following example: =90-22x60(14-3)

On Mobile App

Open the Sheets app on your Phone. Open the target sheets file. Tap on a cell you prefer.

Enter = and the numbers after the equals to sign.

Example: =40-22

Tap Enter on your phone’s keyboard or tap on the tick mark.



Subtract One Column From Another

In cases where there are two columns with numbers, you can use the subtraction rule to subtract one from the other. You need to use the cell name in such a formula. Then, you can either use the Minus function or the subtraction formula. The method to perform such calculations are mentioned below.

For Single Cell

Click on the cell to which you want to perform the subtraction. Type in =Minus(C2,D2)

Press Enter.

Here, C2 refers to the cell to be subtracted from, and D2 is the cell to subtract from C2. So, replace these values with the ones you want to subtract. You can also use the method mentioned below to perform such subtractions.

Open your target document on Google sheets. Click on an empty cell.

Type in =C2-D2 . You need to change C2 and D2 to the cell number on your sheet.

Press Enter.

For the Whole Column

Open the sheets document. On the first row with data, click on an empty cell.

Type in =C2-D2 or =Minus(C2,D2)

Press Enter. Again click on the same cell. Click and hold the blue rectangle at the bottom right corner of the cell.

Drag your cursor down to the last cell.

Release the click on the mouse.

You can apply complex calculations to the process mentioned above. When solving equations like 5x-3y, you can replace x and y with the cell on your sheet. For C2 and D2, input =5*C1-3*D2 in the cell.

Subtract a Column From One Cell

For expense-related calculations, you may need to subtract multiple cells in a column from one cell with the total amount. You can follow the following method to perform such a calculation.

Open your target file on Google Sheets. Click on the cell to perform the calculation.

Type in =D7-SUM(D2:D6)

Press Enter.

On the given formula “ =D7-SUM(D2:D6) ”, D7 is the cell with the budget or the number to subtract from. Likewise, D2:D6 is the range to subtract from D7.

Other Subtraction Conditions

The normal formula for subtractions does not apply to conditions such as time, date, or percentages. You can apply condition-specific formulas for such calculations. The method to apply such formulas are mentioned below:

For Time

You can apply the subtracting formula to calculate the duration between two separate times. However, you need to follow the steps mentioned below to get the correct reading.

Open Google Sheets and the document to apply the formula. Click on an empty cell. (Preferably next to the time).

Type in =E2-D2 . Change the cell name from E2 and D2 to the ones on your sheet.

Press Enter. Click on Format from the toolbar.

Select Number > Duration from the dropdown menu.



In the condition mentioned above, E2 and D2 need to be in time formats, such as 1:00 PM or 5:00 AM.

You can replace the formula in step three with =E2-(D2/24) if you want to subtract hours from time.

For Percentage

You can apply the subtraction formula to subtract tax, commission, discounts, or other similar numbers from other numbers on your cell.

Open the Sheet to which you want to apply the calculations. Click on an empty cell.

Type in =E2-13%*E2 . You need to change E2 to the cell with the preferred data.

Click Enter.

You can drag the cell with the formula to the bottom if you have multiple cells to apply this subtraction. You can click the small blue rectangle on the cell with the formula and drag it.

For Date

You can apply a subtraction formula to calculate the number of days or the duration between two dates. You can use the normal subtraction formula; =E2-D2 , where E2 and D2 are the separate dates to subtract.