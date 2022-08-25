How to Sum a Column in Google Sheets?

Google Sheets lets you add formulas and syntax to sum values which makes it very convenient to create documents. This platform plays a huge role in creating and formatting data, from examination report cards to complex data analysis.

Adding elements, like columns, is one of the many features you can make use of in Google Sheets. Even inside columns, you can add formulas like Sum to quickly calculate the total data. This is a very handy time-saving tool. In this article, we will talk about the many ways we can sum a column.

How to Sum a Column in Google Sheet?

We can add values to our Google Sheet using various methods. Depending on the data size, you can use the following approaches.

Using SUM Function (Fx)

A function is a pre-established formula tab that you can use to sum, count, calculate average, and determine maximum and minimum multiple values at once. It isn’t just limited to simple mathematical equations; you can do much more than that. It lets you calculate and store data at the same time.

On PC

Select the Cell where you want the sum. Click on the Insert tab.

Select Function and tap on the SUM option.

Type in the cell number you want to add. If the data is long, you can hold on to the first Cell and drag the cursor all the way down to the last Cell of your column.

Press the Enter Key. This adds the output.



On Mobile

To add values using the sum function, follow the steps mentioned below.

Go to Google Sheets and open your Sheet. Tap on the Cell where you want the sum.

Press the Pencil icon.

Tap on the Fx symbol above your keyboard.

Scroll down and tap on Maths.

Again, scroll down and select SUM option.

Tap on those cells you want to add.

Press the Check Mark button. The sum output will appear in that cell.



Using the Formula

Using formulas is another way you can add values to your Sheet. The formula to sum is almost the same in all spreadsheet software. Let’s see how you can do it properly in your Google Sheet.

On PC

Select the Cell for the sum to appear. Type =SUM( . A suggestion box is likely to appear.

You can directly press the enter key if the suggestion box is correct otherwise, select the first cell, hold and drag the cursor to the last cell.

Type Close Bracket ( ) ).

Press the Enter key. The sum value will appear.

If you need to include values from a column where you need to skip a cell or two, you can use comma and colon keys to differentiate it.

Tap on the Cell where you want the sum. Type =SUM(. Tap on the cells you want to add, or you can hold and drag the cursor from the first cell range, type Comma ( , )and continue dragging the next range.

Add the Close Bracket ( ) ) once you are done selecting and Hit the Enter Key. the sum will appear in the cell.

On Mobile

Tap on the Pencil icon next to “Enter text or Formula.”

Type =SUM(.

Mention all the cell numbers you want to add using comma ( , ).

Close the bracket and tap on the Check Mark.



Your sum should appear if you follow this exact process; however, it might take time if you input every cell name one by one. For longer data, you can try using a colon instead of a comma.

Tap on the Cell where you want the sum. Press the Pencil icon. Type =SUM(. Write the first Cell on the column, press colon, and type the last cell name.

Close the bracket and press the Check Mark.



You can also drag the end of the first Cell to the end if you don’t want to type in the cell name at all.

Tap on the Cell where you want the sum. Tap on the Pencil icon.

Type =SUM(. Tap on the first Cell on the column. Press the Dot at the end of the selected Cell and drag it down to the Last Cell.

Press the Close bracket key and Check Mark the button.

This way, you can sum a column or even a row in Google Sheets to add multiple values.