When multiple users stream videos with your single profile on Hulu, your streaming experience becomes chaotic. You will most likely lose track of your watched history. Additionally, you might get messy content suggestions on your account.

Since Hulu supports up to six profiles, you can separate profiles and switch between them for organized video streaming. But, switching between accounts can be quite confusing to beginners.

So, in this article, we will guide you with simple steps for switching profiles and managing them on Hulu.

How to Switch Accounts on Hulu?

You can simply go to your profile icon to switch accounts on Hulu and choose a different profile. However, the profile menu location might vary with devices. So, below, we have compiled the steps for web browsers, mobile, and TV.

On TV

The steps for switching Hulu accounts on TV are also similar to switching on the website. You can follow the steps for Smart TV such as Samsung TV, Roku TV, Apple TV, and all other TV supported by Hulu.

Find out the steps for it below.

Open the Hulu app on your Smart TV and Log in From your Home Screen, click on the Profile name at the top right corner Go to Profiles

To switch, click on a Profile Name from the list.

On Website

Switching between accounts is very easy if you use the Hulu website on your PC. You just have to navigate to your Profile icon and select a profile you wish to switch. You can also follow this step if the Hulu app is incompatible with your smartphone. You can log in to your Hulu account from your phone’s web browser.

Check out the steps below.

Go to Hulu Website and Log in. On the Hulu Home screen, click on the Current Account Name at the top right corner From the drop-down list of profiles, select the Profile to switch



On Mobile

If you use the Hulu app on your mobile, you must navigate to your Account tab to locate your profile. Then, from the list, choose a different profile to use.

The steps to switch accounts on Hulu on Mobile are as follows.

Launch the Hulu app and Sign in Then, at the bottom-right corner, tap on Account Tap on the Current Profile Name to expand the drop-down profile list

From the list, choose the Profile to switch

How to Prevent Others to Switch to Your Hulu Account?

You can turn on the PIN protection feature on your Hulu account to avoid others from switching to your account. Basically, if you add a PIN, other profile users will be prompted to enter the PIN for using your profile. This feature works best when you don’t want your kids to switch to your profile.

You can follow the steps below.