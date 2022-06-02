Switching to a new browser is fun. But after settling on a new browser, manually restoring all your data can be time-consuming. In such cases, there’s a way you can instantly import your data from your old browser to a new one.

This way, you won’t lose your data and you can seamlessly switch to a new browser of your choice. So, let’s check out how you can do just that.

How to Switch Browsers Without Losing Data?

As you continue using a browser, there is a variety of your browser information that you can transfer to your new browser. For example, you have your bookmarks, extensions, history, saved passwords, cookies, and settings. Luckily, there’s no need to manually transfer data to a new browser.

Firstly, make sure you’re still logged in and active on your primary browser from which you want to import data. Then, you can follow these easy steps to import data on a new browser:

Import Data to Brave

Visit your new browser’s settings. We’re using the Brave browser for demonstration. Click on Import bookmarks and settings.

You’ll now get several options for items you want to import. You can select your browsing history, bookmarks, saved passwords, and search engines. Tick the box for the items that your prefer on your new browser. Above the items, click on the box that has options for browsers, like Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Mozilla Firefox. If you want to import data from Chrome, select Chrome and proceed.

Click on Import.

You can now check the history, bookmarks, and more on your new browser and find all of your old data restored.

Please note that some selected features, like your extensions, may not show up depending on your browser. This is because some browsers may not support extensions.

Import Data to Opera

The settings to import data may also be slightly different on your new browser. For example, on the Opera browser, you can even import cookies. Here’s how you can import data from Chrome to Opera:

Open Opera and click on the Settings icon from the left sidebar. Scroll down and check the Synchronization section.

Click on Import bookmarks and settings. Check all the items, like browsing history, bookmarks, saved passwords, and cookies.

Now, click on Import.

Import Data to Safari

Even on macOS, you can still easily import data from Chrome or Firefox. Here’s how you can do it:

Launch Safari and go to File > Import From. Now, click on the browser from which you want to import your data. Click on the items you wish to import. Select Import.

Please ensure you have either Chrome or Firefox and have it logged in to successfully import to Safari.

How to Import Bookmarks From Another Browser

When it comes to bookmarks, importing data is flexible. Suppose you want the history and such data of Chrome to Safari, but want bookmarks from Firefox, you can easily import them.

The first step is to export and save your bookmarks data by turning it into an HTML file. Then, you’ll need to import the file on a new browser. So, let’s view the steps on how you can import and export your bookmarks with the example of Chrome.

Export Bookmarks

Go to Chrome’s settings. Click on Bookmarks > Bookmark Manager.

On your bookmarks page, click on the three-dotted menu in the top-right corner. Select the Export bookmarks option.

Click on Save.

Import Bookmarks to a New Browser

Open your new browser’s Settings page. Click on Bookmarks and go to the Import Bookmarks option.

From the Open File window, pick your HTML file of bookmarks. You’ve now successfully imported all your important bookmarks.

How to Check Saved Passwords on Chrome?

If you want to check your saved passwords or remove them for privacy reasons, here’s how you can do it on Chrome.

Go to Chrome’s settings and click on Autofill from the left sidebar.

Select the Passwords option.

Now, you can view all your saved passwords. Click on the eye to reveal the password.

For security reasons, Chrome will ask you to enter your admin account’s password.

How to Download Saved Password Data?

If you want to manually keep a record of your saved passwords on your computer, you can simply download them for future use. Please refer to our methods above to view the saved passwords. Now, you can follow these steps:

Click on the three dots in the top-right corner of the Saved Passwords section. Now, click on Export Passwords.

You’ll see a pop-up message that says your passwords will be visible to individuals to have access to the file. Then, click on Export Passwords to proceed. To verify that it’s you, Chrome will ask you to enter your admin account’s password. Your passwords will now be saved as a CSV file.

How to Change the Default Browser in Windows?

Changing your new browser to your default browser in Windows is fairly easy. Here’s how you can do it:

We’re using the Brave browser here for demonstration.