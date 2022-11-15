Hardware or software failures are unpredictable. So, regularly backing up your contacts and other valuable data is always wise. Syncing your iPhone contacts with Outlook is one great method to safeguard them. With Microsoft Outlook, it’s easy to back up and manage your personal information, including contacts, emails, calendars and other tasks, in one place.

You can sync iPhone contacts with Outlook using iTunes and other methods discussed in this article. Follow on to learn some of these reliable techniques.

How to Sync iPhone Contacts to Outlook?

You can easily Sync iPhone contacts if your iPhone has a link to your company’s exchange server in a corporate network. However, you can rely on file transfer apps such as iTunes if you don’t have access to any exchange server. Alternatively, use some third-party file transfer apps that work similarly to iTunes.

It’s possible to sync your iPhone contacts to Outlook from your settings or iCloud as well. We can guide you to sync your iPhone contacts to Outlook with reliable methods and procedures as follows

Through Settings

Syncing iPhone contacts to Outlook requires an Outlook app. It’s a friendly app you can consider using for a connected experience to organize your email, contact, and calendar.

To sync your contacts from Settings

Install Outlook mobile. Open your phone, Settings. Tap Contacts.

Tap on Accounts.

Now tap on Add Account.

Select Outlook.com and log in using your Outlook account.

Enable Contacts, Email, Calendar, and Reminders.

Through iTunes

iTunes is official Apple software that is primarily used to manage, play, and sync media files with other iOS mobile devices. You can also use iTunes to import your contact with Outlook.

To sync contacts using iTunes

On your computer, download and install iTunes. Connect your iPhone to your PC using a USB-Lightning cable.

Permit your phone to launch iTunes automatically. Click on Info.

Tick mark on Sync Contacts with.

Click on All Contacts. Click Switch when prompted to switch to syncing with Outlook in a message. Choose Outlook > Apply.

Through iCloud

Another way to import iPhone Contacts to Outlook is with the help of iCloud, which will backup and store important files, including your contact information. Here’s the stepwise breakdown of the process.

Step 1: Export contacts from iCloud on your computer

On your browser, log in to iCloud with your Apple ID.

If you are logging in for the first, click Trust this browser if prompted with a Dialogue Box. Click the Contacts.

Click the gear icon and select Export vCard from the pop-up menu.

Select a location to save them. Click OK.

Step 2: Import vCard file to Outlook

Open the Outlook app. Click on File. Click on Open & Export and then on Import/Export section.

Choose Import a VCARD file (.vcf) option and click Next.

Locate and choose the vcf file from your file explorer and click Open.



How to Sync iPhone Contacts to Outlook 365?

Outlook 365 is a product of the latest Microsoft Office 365, which is widely used in corporate environments. You can sync your contacts to outlook 365 if your Office 365 is enabled for the exchange server.

Follow these steps if you want to sync iPhone contacts to outlook 365:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Scroll down and go to Mail>Accounts>Add Account.

Choose Microsoft Exchange.

Enter your 365 email address and give a name in the description.

Tap Next and then Sign in to the pop-up. It redirects to a Microsoft page where you should enter your password and tap Sign In. Choose if you want to save your password or not. Tap Accept on the permission request. Turn on contacts and other options and hit Save. Now go back to Settings and then Mail.

Scroll down to locate the Default Account. Change your default account to the one you just added. Go back to settings and change the default account for contact as well.

Still Unable to Sync iPhone Contacts with Outlook?

To sync your iPhone contacts with Outlook, you’ll need the Outlook mobile app on your iPhone and add the outlook account to your phone’s mail settings. If still, the contact is not syncing, the reasons could be: