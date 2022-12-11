If you have purchased a new Roku remote, it won’t function unless you pair it. There is an in-built pairing button on the remote to program it with your devices. This is especially true for the new Roku console and Roku stick. But some Roku remotes do not have a pairing button. So, how do you sync such remotes?

Well, there are two instances when your Roku remote does not have a pairing button. Firstly, it could be a simple remote using an IR signal. So inserting the batteries can make it ready to use. Besides, for other remotes without a button, you need to rely on a combination of buttons to pair.

How to Sync Roku Remote Without Pairing Button?

Use Pairing Combination Keys

If your Roku remote is a voice or an enhanced remote, it should have a pairing button. Since it uses a Radio Frequency(RF) signal, you need to pair them first. However, some Roku voice remotes do not have an in-built pairing button. They have pre-installed standard batteries.

There is a Combination button for pairing them with your Roku device. Here’s how you can do it.

Firstly, look at the back of your remote. Then, slide the Battery tab downwards and remove it. Now, on your Roku remote, hold down the Home and Back button together for up to 5 seconds.

You can release it when you see the Indicator light flashing. It means that your remote is ready for pairing mode.

Use App Remote

If you are in a scenario where the given pairing method does not work, you can pair the Roku app remote as a replacement. This works when your device and smartphone are on the same Wi-Fi network. Let’s find out the steps for it below.

Install the official Roku application on your mobile Launch the application and go to Devices tab

To connect, choose your Roku device.

After pairing, Roku’s Virtual remote will appear on your screen.



In case your Roku and mobile are on different Wi-Fi, you cannot use the app remote. Your only alternative might be to purchase a new replacement remote.

Alternative Method

If pairing your Roku remote with the combination key does not work, it might use Infrared Signal. Such remotes are ready to use by simply inserting working batteries. So, you do not need to pair it with your Roku devices. You can point them straight at your device and give inputs.

These remotes are compatible with only Roku TV. Since you plug Roku stick devices directly into the TV, they do not support IR signals. Below, we have compiled the steps to make your simple remote ready to pair.

Slide open the Battery Compartment of your remote.

Now, put in AAA or AA batteries as per the required size. You must ensure they are new and works.

While inserting batteries, you must place the Minus sign in the negative terminal and Plus sign into the positive terminal. Now, close the Battery compartment. Aim the remote directly at your Roku TV to give input. You should be able to control the Roku TV menu.