If you have built an amazing structure in your world, there’s a good chance you want to show it to the world. There are numerous ways you can screenshot your build and share it with your friends.

From Minecraft’s screenshot feature to locating the screenshot folder on Mac, we covered everything there is to know about the easiest way to show off your masterpiece. Let’s look at how to take screenshots in Minecraft without further ado.

How to Take Screenshot in Minecraft?

There are different ways to take screenshots in Minecraft, depending on the platform you use. First, let’s look at using Minecraft’s built-in screenshot feature.

Using Minecraft’s Screenshot Feature

In short, you can take a screenshot by pressing a button and saving it in Minecraft’s local folder.

Run the game and get the frame you want to screenshot. Press F2 (Fn+F2 in some cases). On the bottom right, a text will pop up saying you saved the screenshot, along with the time stamp.



Access the Folder on Windows

To access the screenshot, you can:

Go to Search. Type %appdata% and hit Enter. Locate and open .minecraft folder

Look for the screenshots folder. Open it, and you will see all the screenshots you saved with the timestamps as their name.

Access the Folder on Mac

It is best to remember that you cannot locate the screenshot folder of Minecraft. Follow the steps below to open the Minecraft folder on your Mac.

Open Spotlight on your Mac or open Finder and press Shift+Cmd+G to open the search bar. Type ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft/screenshots and press Enter. It will lead you to the Minecraft folder on your Mac. Now, look for the screenshots folder, and you can find all your photos there.

It is best to keep in mind that this feature is exclusive to the Java Edition of Minecraft.

Using Windows Game Bar

Windows Game Bar also helps you take screenshots of the game you are playing. To use the Game Bar to screenshot Minecraft, you can:

Launch the game and get the angle you want the picture from. Press Windows+G on your keyboard. Look for the Capture window on the top left. If it is not there, click on the camera icon on the top bar. Click the camera icon in the capture window. The Windows Game Bar will then take a screenshot of the game.



Follow the steps below to locate the file:

Open File Explorer. Go to Videos. Locate and open the Captures folder.

You can find all the screenshots you took using the Game Bar in the folder.

You can also press Windows +Alt+PrtSc to take the screenshot directly without accessing the Game Bar. You can use the shortcut key for a faster screenshot. Additionally, if you press PrtSc (print screen), you can copy the image and paste it directly on your photo editing tool.

It is best to remember that the Windows Game Bar is only accessible on a PC running at least Windows 10. However, you can use this method to take a screenshot of both Java and Bedrock Edition of Minecraft.

Using Snipping Tool

Windows also has a built-in snipping tool you can use to take a screenshot. The main advantage of the snipping tool is that you can use it to take a picture of only a certain area rather than the whole screen.

Open Search Bar and search for Snipping Tool. Open it, and a new window will pop up. Press New and the app will allow you to select the area you want to screenshot.

Depending on your need, you can either select the whole screen or a portion. Then, the Snipping Tool app will come to the foreground with the screenshot you just captured. You can then press the save icon on the top right or hit Ctrl+S on your keyboard to save the capture.

A new window will pop up asking you to specify the save location. Choose the folder you want to keep your screenshot and hit save.

Alternately, you can press Windows+Shift+S to access the Snipping Tool’s capture mode directly. Furthermore, you can also choose to capture in freeform mode from the top bar to take a screenshot in the shape you like.

How to Take Screenshot on Xbox?

Taking a screenshot of Minecraft on Xbox is also a simple process. You can try the following steps to capture your screen on your Xbox.

Press the Xbox button twice on your gamepad. Now, press Y to take a screenshot. It will save the screenshots in your Xbox live account.

To access the screenshot you captured, go to your Xbox menu. Browse to the Recent Captures option and find all the screenshots in there. However, you need a Game Pass or an Xbox Live Gold account to save or share the captures.



How to Take Screenshot on PS4?

You can press the Share button to access the screenshot feature of your PS4.

Press the Share button on your controller to open the screen capture menu on the left side of your screen.

Select the Screenshot option to take a screenshot. You can also use the same menu to share your captures.

Alternately, you can hold the Share button to take the screenshot directly.

Once you have the screenshot, you can access the file from Gallery on your Home. You can also use a USB drive to copy your pictures and use them on your PC.

Why Is Screenshot Not Working in Minecraft?

If your in-game screenshot feature of Minecraft does not work, you can try restarting the game. If it shows some kind of error, it means you have not specified the path to save the screenshot.

Open the Minecraft launcher and go to options to see the path for your game. Make sure to specify it to the .minecraft folder. Load your game and try taking the screenshot now.

Another reason Minecraft’s screenshot feature may not work is if the Fn key is locked. You may have to press Fn+F2 to take a screenshot in such a case. If your keyboard has an Fn Lock feature (a lock icon usually underneath the Esc button), you can try unlocking the Fn key so that your function buttons (F1-F12) work properly.

If you cannot take a screenshot using the Windows Game Bar or the PrtSc key, it may be because your Windows is not up to date. You can try the following steps to update your windows:

Open Search and for Windows Update Settings. Open the app and press Check for updates.

Your PC will check the internet for new updates. Once it finds the new update, your PC will automatically download them and install them. Restart the system when the settings prompt you to do so. Load the game after your computer completely restarts, and you should be able to take a screenshot using the Game Bar or the PrtSc button.

You might also see an error while screenshotting if your storage is full. You can delete some unnecessary files on your system to make space for your screenshot and try again.

Related Questions

How to Take Screenshots on iphone and Android Devices?

You can use your iPhone’s in-built screenshot method to capture the screen by pressing the Power+Volume Up buttons together. You can also ask Siri to take a screenshot for you. If your buttons do not work, you can try the Assistive Touch option to take a screenshot.

On android phones higher than android 5.0, you can press the volume down and the power button together to take a screenshot. However, it may also differ from different brands. You can find out which android phone you have and check out how to screenshot it.

How to Take Screenshots on Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo Switch has a camera button on the left joy-con that you can press to take a screenshot easily. You can press the button any time you want to capture your screen.

Can I Use Third-party Applications to Take a Screenshot?

Yes, you can use any third-party application on your Windows, Mac, iPhone, or Android to take a screenshot. You can also use these apps to record your gameplay and save it to your system.