How to Take Scrolling Screenshot in Windows

Scrolling screenshots are an efficient way to capture information that exceeds your screen view. This way, you can avoid the hassle of taking multiple screenshots. While Windows doesn’t currently offer the built-in feature for scrolling screenshots, you can capture screenshots on web browsers.

In this article, we will be discussing ways to take scrolling screenshots on a Windows device. Keep reading this article to get started with taking scrolling screenshots on your Windows in no time!

How to Take Scrolling Screenshots on Windows?

Windows users can capture scrolling screenshots using web browsers like Microsoft Edge and Firefox. You will have to download third-party applications if you wish to capture scrolling screenshots outside these browsers. In this section, we have included methods to take scrolling screenshots in these browsers and using third-party apps.

On Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge has a feature called Web Capture to take a scrolling screenshot. Using this feature, you can select a specific section from the web page to take a scrolling screenshot for. Refer to the following steps to take a scrolling screenshot on Microsoft Edge:

Launch the Microsoft Edge browser. Select the horizontal three-dot menu on the address bar.

Choose Web Capture > Capture area. If you want to capture the entire area, select Capture full page.

Drag the cursor to select the region you want to capture.

Before you release, use the scroll wheel you wish to capture. Release when you’re done. From the options, select Copy.



Note: If you forget to paste the screenshot, use Clipboard (Windows key + V) to copy the image again.

On Firefox

Like Edge, Firefox also offers the feature of taking a scrolling screenshot. Like edge, you can also take scrolling screenshots of only a specific area on the page. You will need to select Save Full Page to capture the web page.

If you wish to capture a scrolling screenshot on Firefox, follow these steps:

Open the Firefox browser. Select the hamburger menu.

Select More tools > Customize Toolbar.

Drag the Screenshot option to the address bar.

Navigate to the page you wish to capture. Drag the section you want to capture and scroll through the page. If you wish to save the entire page, Toolbar > Save Full page. From the window, choose either Copy or Download.



Using Third-Party Apps

As we previously mentioned, Windows does not have the built-in feature to take scrolling screenshots. You can download third-party applications from the web to take scrolling screenshots outside these browsers that support scrolling screenshots.

Before you proceed to download these third-party applications, remember that downloading third-party applications can put your device at risk of malware, so be cautious.

How to Take Scrolling Screenshots in Google Chrome?

Unlike other web browsers such as Microsoft Edge and Firefox, Google Chrome does not have the feature to take scrolling screenshots from the webpage. However, you can use the Developer tools in Chrome to take a screenshot of the entire page.

You can also find several extensions from the Chrome Web store to take scrolling screenshots. You can visit the store by navigating to chrome.google.com/webstore .

If you find taking screenshots from third-party apps inconvenient, you can switch to either Firefox or Microsoft Edge to capture scrolling screenshots. You can refer to the methods we’ve mentioned in this article to take scrolling screenshots from either Firefox or Microsoft Edge.