Minecraft has a lot of creatures with whom you can interact, and one of them is cats. Cats come in different skins in Minecraft, and taming them is a rush in itself.

But there is more than just feeding the cats some fish and taming them. So without further ado, let us look at the different things they can do in the game, along with how to tame cats in Minecraft.

Where to Find Cats in Minecraft?

It is easy to find cats in the game. You can find cats in villages that come your way. Additionally, if you find a witch’s hut while exploring the game, chances are you may come across a black cat running around the hut.

If you’re having trouble finding cats in your village, it’s possible that Minecraft doesn’t recognize them as such. Attempt to attract more villagers to your area or create a villager breeder. Give it some time, and you’ll start noticing wild cats in your village.

How to Tame a Cat in Minecraft?

Taming cats in Minecraft is similar to taming a wolf. But instead of using bones, you need to use raw fish to tame the cat. However, it is best to remember that taming a cat may be a little more complex than taming a wolf.

Before taming a cat, please make sure to walk over slowly and not move your camera fast. Doing so will startle the cat and make it run away.

Take a raw fish of any kind on your hand and approach the cat as slowly as possible. Once close to the cat, right-click on it with the fish. You may need more than one raw fish to tame the cat.

Once you feed enough raw fish to the cat, you will see heart particles floating around it, which means you have successfully tamed a cat. You will also see a collar around the cat’s neck.

What are the Types of Cats in Minecraft?

Although there is only one type of cat in Minecraft, there are multiple skins. There are eleven skins for the cat, and each has its name.

Here is the list of different cats found in Minecraft.

Black

White

Persian

Tabby

Red

Siamese

Calico

Ragdoll

British Shorthair

Tuxedo

Jellie

A fun fact about the skin Jellie is that it is the cat’s name of a Youtuber GoodTimesWithScar. After the Twitter community voted for it, Mojang added the skin to the game.

How to Breed a Cat in Minecraft?

You can breed cats in Minecraft by feeding them fish. However, you will need to tame the cats before you can breed them.

Feed raw fish to two tamed cats while they are standing. The cats will enter love mode once you feed enough fish. You will see floating heart particles above the cats when they enter the love mode. The cats will then come closer, and a new kitten will be born.

What is the Nature of a Tamed Cat?

Taming cats can be very useful in Minecraft. The first reason is that Creepers and Phantoms run away from them. Another reason is that every time you sleep at night, there is a 70% chance your cat will bring you various items as gifts.

Here is a list of items your cat can bring to you every morning.

Rabbit’s foot

Rabbit’s hide

String

Phantom membrane

Rotten flesh

Feather

Raw chicken

It is best to keep in mind that your cats cannot bring you gifts if they sit before you go to sleep. Additionally, if you have multiple cats, the only one who sleeps on your bed will bring you gifts.

Another behavior unique to cats in the game is that they may often sit on top of your chests or active furnaces. You will not be able to access such items when the cat sits on them. These annoying behaviors for a cat are in the game to resemble the annoying behavior of the cats in real life.

The cats in Minecraft also sit whenever they want to. But you can easily make them stand and follow you by right-clicking on them. If the cats assume the sitting position by themselves, they will stand and come to you if you hold a raw fish in your hand.

As for their teleportation nature, the cats will teleport to you if you travel more than 12 blocks away from them. However, they will only teleport if they are standing and not tied to a lead.

How to Use Dye On the Cat?

You can hold the dye in your right hand and right-click on the cat. But using the dye on the cat does not change its color. However, it will change the color of the collar it is wearing. You can change the color of the collar to what you want using the dye of the same color.