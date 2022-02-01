Have you ever wanted to have a pet running next to you while you explore the vast world of Minecraft? Or someone that can chase those pesky skeletons away?

Well, let us introduce adorable wolf mobs. You can tame them and make them your pet to follow you, fight the hostile mobs alongside you and give you great company.

Training and naming the Minecraft wolf is easy. So let’s take a look at some useful tips on how to tame wolves in the game.

How to Tame a Wolf in Minecraft?

Wolves are a neutral mob in Minecraft that you can tame and make a pet. You can find them naturally in forests, plains, taigas, and similar biomes. Even though they are passive mobs, they can attack you if you attack them first.

Since the wolves are not tamed when they spawn, you can easily tame a wolf in Minecraft using bones. You can get bones from killing skeletons at night. However, the number of bones you need to tame a wolf can vary.

Take the bone in your right hand and approach the wolf. Right-click on the wolf with the bone to feed it. Once fed enough bones, the heart particles will float above the wolf.

You now have a tamed wolf as your pet. You can right-click on them to sit in one place or make them stand and follow you.

How Do I Name a Wolf In Minecraft?

You need to use a nametag to name anything in Minecraft, including wolves. You can find name tags in various places throughout the map, such as the Desert Temple, Underwater Ruins, Sunken Ships, Dungeons, and buried treasures.

You can also get the nametags by trading with the wandering traders sometimes.

Once you have your nametag, you can follow the following steps to name your wolf after taming them.

Take the nametag and place it on an anvil. You can craft the anvil using three Iron blocks and one iron ingot. Once the nametag is on the left side of the anvil, write the name you want for your wolf on the top box.

Take the nametag from the right side of the anvil’s GUI. Please keep in mind that naming it costs you XP. Once you name the nametag, hold it in your right hand and right-click on your wolf. The nametag will disappear, and you will have a name over it.



How Do I Feed a Wolf In Minecraft?

You can easily feed the wolf by right-clicking it with the food. However, there are certain conditions you need to meet. You can only feed an untamed wolf or the one that is hurt.

You can feed them bones or any kind of meat, cooked or raw, and they will eat it until their health bar is full and once more to enter the love mode.

It is best to remember that you can not feed any kind of fish to the wolf in the Java Edition. However, the Bedrock Edition does let you do so. Furthermore, wolves do not get any sort of effects from eating raw meat, rotten flesh, or Pufferfish.



Since the wolves do not have a visible health bar, their health points are denoted by the position of their tails. The lower their tails, the fewer hearts they have. So keep an eye on how their tails as they may die if you do not feed them after they are hurt.

Additionally, the untamed wolves have a slightly lower health point than the tamed ones. So, you can easily spot an untamed wolf by looking at its tail.

How to Get a Wolf To Follow You in Minecraft?

Now that you have tamed your wolf in Minecraft, you may want to take it with you to explore the vastness of the world. To do so, you can right-click on the dog and make it stand if it is in the sitting position. Your wolf will not walk and follow you if it is sitting.



Once your dog is standing and moving around you, you can start walking, and the wolf will follow you wherever.

Furthermore, if you travel faster than before or parkour over some crazy hill where the wolf can’t follow you, it will teleport to you instantly once you are far enough. However, some glitches might occur, and your wolf might not follow you to your destination.

That is where the lead comes in. You can use a lead on the wolf to avoid it from accidentally wandering around. It also makes it easier to check up on them and ensure they are safe. After all, who would want their Minecraft best friend to be hurt?

How to Dye a Wolf In Minecraft?

If you have a tamed wolf, you can use the dye on them. Please keep in mind that using the dye does not mean changing their color from the default white—the color of the wolf’s collar changes to the dye you are using.



For instance, if a wolf’s collar is red by default, you can grab a blue dye and right-click on the wolf. You can then see the color of the collar change from red to blue.

How to Turn a Wolf Into a Werewolf in Minecraft?

As cool as it sounds, Minecraft does not have any feature in the game that lets you turn the wolf into a werewolf. You can, however, use different modpacks and mod plugins to look for a mod that enables you to turn a wolf into a werewolf.

Installing mods may be a little complicated if you are a beginner or do not have much experience with them. It may be helpful to go through the modpacks detail before installing it.

How to Make Your Wolf Stronger in Minecraft?

Just like the werewolf fantasy, you cannot officially make your wolf stronger than it is. You can feed it to recover the lost strength, but things end there.

However, there are modpacks you can use to bring different levels for wolves in the game to level up and get stronger.

How to Make a Wolf Armor in Minecraft?

Now you may wonder, “if there is horse armor in the game, surely there must be an armor for wolves?” The short answer is no. There are no wolf armors in the game.

Although wolves are an important part of many Minecrafters, Mojang does not seem too busy creating armor for these trusty creatures.

This is where the mods come into play. You can find and install mods for wolf armor in Minecraft as well. These are smaller mods that do not do anything to your game apart from adding certain elements to it instead.

It is best to keep in mind that you need to install the mod plugins such as Forge or Fabric to be able to install mods in your game.

How to How to Make a Wolf Statue in Minecraft?

There is no certain rule about how you need to create a statue for your wolf in Minecraft. You can become very creative and make your design or follow designs you can find on the internet.

We advise using white concrete blocks for most of the build as the color resembles the wolf’s color best. Additionally, you can also add your touches to the statue to make it as unique as possible.

FAQs

How to Train a Wolf in Minecraft?

There is no official feature that lets you train a wolf in Minecraft, as the basics are already present when you tame a wolf. You can make it sit, stand, walk with you, attack what you attack, or defend you if something attacks.

How to Make a Wolf Banner in Minecraft?

You can craft a banner and use a loom to make the wolf banner. You can use different dyes and patterns and test them out to make a wolf banner you like.

Additionally, you can find different banner patterns, such as a creeper charge pattern that you can use to make it as close to a wolf’s face as possible.

Will My Wolf Get Poisoned if I Feed it Pufferfish?

Wolves are immune to all kinds of food-related status effects such as poison, nausea, and hunger. So if you have a lot of rotten flesh or Pufferfish that you do not have any use for, you can feed it to your wolves.

However, as mentioned earlier, you can only feed fish to wolves in Bedrock Edition.