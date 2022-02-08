How To Tame And Ride A Horse In Minecraft

Minecraft’s world is vast and it sure is tedious to travel everywhere on foot. You deplete your hunger bar faster when you run all the time. But while exploring, have you come across a horse and thought, “Can I ride it?”

If yes, you are in luck! You can indeed tame a horse and ride it in Minecraft. However, the process can be a little tricky as feeding the horse food does not tame it compared to other animals in the game. So, we have discussed below how to tame a horse in Minecraft.

Where Do I Find a Horse in Minecraft?

You can easily find horses in the plains and the savannas. They usually spawn in a herd with a maximum of six horses.

Additionally, you can also find horses in the villages with stables and pens with horses and other animals.

How Do I Tame a Horse In Minecraft

Although horses eat wheat in the game, you cannot tame them with it as you would tame a wolf using bones. In summary, you will need to mount the horse multiple times in order to tame it.

Find a horse and right-click it without holding anything. You will mount the horse when you right-click with bare hands.

Once you mount the horse, it will stand on its two legs and throw you off its back. Keep mounting until you see the heart particles floating around the horse. The horse will stop throwing you from its back once you tame it.

How To Ride a Horse in Minecraft

Taming a horse is only the first step to riding a horse. Riding the horse is very beneficial as it runs faster than you and jumps higher. You will need a saddle to ride a horse in the game. You can find the saddle in different chests located throughout the map in desert pyramids, dungeons, buried treasures, Nether Fortress, etc.

There are two ways to mount the saddle on the horse and ride it. The first one is by using the item Hotbar.

Once you have the saddle, place the saddle on your Hotbar and hold it in your hand. Right-click on the horse with the saddle. You can see the saddle on the horse’s back.

Right-click the horse again to mount it. You can then control the horse using your movement keys.

You can also access the inventory and place the saddle on the horse.

Once you tame the horse, right-click to mount it. Open your inventory. You can see the horse inventory on the upper half of the GUI.

Place the saddle on the top left box. It also has an outline for the saddle. Exit the GUI and control the horse using your movement keys.

How to Put Horse Armor on the Horse In Minecraft?

There are horse armors you can find in-game similar to the armor you wear. There are armors, like leather, iron, gold, and diamond for horses. However, you cannot craft them using the items in your inventory.

Similar to the saddle, you will have to explore the world for horse armor. You can also explore the Nether Fortress as the chests there can have both saddles and horse armors.

You can right-click on the horse with the horse armor in your hand to open the horse inventory. Then, you can place the armor in the armor slot to equip your horse with the armor. Alternately, you can also mount the horse, open its inventory and then place the armor in the respective slot.

How to Breed Horse In Minecraft?

You can feed two adult horses golden apples or golden carrots until you see heart particles floating above them. The floating heart particles mean the horses have entered love mode. Once they are in love mode, the two horses will come closer and breed, resulting in horse foal. You get experience points from breeding horses as well.

You can also breed a horse and a donkey similarly. When you breed a horse and a donkey, they will produce a mule foal. It is best to remember that you cannot further breed a mule when it becomes an adult as it is born sterile.

It is best to remember that you can only breed the horses you have tamed. If you feed the golden apple or carrot to an untamed horse, it will not enter love mode.

Related Questions

What do horses eat in Minecraft?

Horses can eat multiple things in Minecraft. They can eat wheat, hay bale, apple, golden apple, golden carrot, and sugar. Additionally, your horse will enter love mode by feeding it with the G-apple or golden carrot.

How to know the health of my horse in Minecraft?

You will have to mount the horse in order to check its health. When you mount it, a saddle-like icon bar replaces your health bar. The saddle bar represents the health of the horse. If it is low, you can feed it to regenerate its health.