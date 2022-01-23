Teleporting is a great way to go from place to place quickly in Minecraft. It saves you a lot of time and effort. One common example of teleporting in the game is the Endermen. You often find them teleporting in the overworld.

There are several ways you can teleport as well. So, let’s talk about all the different ways you can perform this magic.

How to Teleport in Minecraft Survival Mode?

Teleporting in Survival mode can give you an upper hand in the game. It can help you travel faster and escape attacks. Here are some of the methods you can use without cheats to teleport in Survival mode:

Using an Ender Pearl

Teleporting is the best option when mobs are chasing you or you are falling down a cliff. However, you will need some Ender pearls to do so. You can get them by killing Endermen or trading with the Piglins in the Nether.

After you get the Ender pearls, keep them in your Hotbar and hold them in your hand. Throw the pearl to where you want to teleport by right-clicking. The Ender pearl will teleport you where it lands.

You may have to wait for a few moments after you throw the pearls since it can take time for the pearl to land.

This is the easiest way to teleport over a short distance. However, there is a chance you may get hurt when you teleport. So, make sure you are not in critical health when using the Ender pearl.

Eating a Chorus Fruit

Chorus fruits are purple-colored fruits that you can find in the End City. You will come across several trees in the End City. When you break them, they give you several of these fruits.

Hold the Chorus fruit in your right hand. Hold right-click to eat it. You will teleport a short distance randomly when you finish eating it.

As mentioned above, you can only travel a short distance while eating the chorus fruit. Likewise, the teleportation is random so you’ll have no idea where you will end up. These fruits, however, are great to escape immediate threats such as a Creeper explosion, a Ghast’s fire charge, or a skeleton’s arrow.

How to Teleport Using Commands?

Minecraft also has commands that let you teleport over long distances. But you will need to activate cheats to do so. You can set the Allow Cheats option on while creating the world. If you have not, you can change the game to multiplayer by choosing Open to LAN and selecting allow cheats.

Press T on your keyboard to open the chat console. Write /teleport player name coordinates where name is your player name, and the coordinates are the place you want to teleport to. You can see the coordinates by pressing F3 before opening the chat console. The coordinates are in the X, Y, and Z-axis, where X is the East/West Origin, Y is the height, and Z is the North/West origin. Press Enter after you type the right commands, and you will teleport to the place you desire.

You can also insert ~ instead of the Y coordinates to teleport to the same height. But it is best to remember that teleporting at the same height may result in you teleporting between blocks and suffocating.

How to Teleport to Another Player in Minecraft?

If you are playing in multiplayer mode, you can also quickly travel to another player or make them teleport to you.

Open your chat box (console) and type /teleport player name your name. The player name is the person you want to teleport to. Hit Enter to teleport yourself to the player’s location.

If you want another player to teleport to you, you will have to write your name first and the player’s name second.

It is best to remember that you will need admin privileges to complete the action if you are playing on a server. Furthermore, if the server has an installed teleport plugin, the command may change to /tpa.

Additionally, you can also use /tp instead of /teleport to teleport in Minecraft. /tp is the shortened version of the command.

How to Teleport While Playing Minecraft on Console?

There is a feature in the console versions of Minecraft where you can teleport to other players in the game through the options.

But before we talk about teleporting through console options, please note that this option is only available to you if you are hosting the Multiplayer world. Furthermore, you can only travel to other players’ locations using this feature.

Launch Minecraft and select the multiplayer world you hosted. It is important not to load the game as we have to change a setting. Go to Game Options. Turn on the Host Privileges option. You can know if it is on by the checkmark next to it. Load the World. When you are in the game, press the options button on your gamepad. It opens the Host menu. You can go to the Host menu on PS4 by pressing the touchpad of the controller. Steer to the Host Options. Select Teleport to Player. Choose the name of the player from the list you want to teleport to. Once you select the person, you will teleport to their location.

Related Questions

Why Do I See Unknown Command When Teleporting?

Unknown Command usually happens when you have not enabled the cheats in the game. You can only use the commands if you have enabled the option. So, make sure to turn it on before trying to access any commands.

How Do I Teleport to the Woodland Mansion?

You can teleport to the mansion’s coordinates using the steps mentioned above. If you do not know where the Woodland mansion is, you can use /locate command to find the nearest mansion’s coordinates. You can then use the /teleport command to teleport to the mansion’s coordinates.

How to Teleport in a Server if I Am Not the OP?

There is no way to teleport using commands without admin privileges in a server. You can, however, teleport using the Ender Pearls or Chorus fruits found in the game.

How Can I Teleport Other Entities in the Game?

You can use the following command to teleport to entities and vice versa in Minecraft:

/tp @p @e [type=mobtype]

In the command, mobtype is the type of mob nearest to you, like chicken, that you want to teleport to. If you’re going to teleport your pet or a mob that you named, you can use the following command:

/tp @e[type=mobtype, name=given name] @p

Given name is the name you gave to the mob, and ‘p’ is you. You can also write your name instead of ‘p’ in both the commands.