Teleportation in Minecraft is a convenient way to travel thousands of blocks in a second. With some command and the help of command blocks, you will be traversing places in no time.

You can also teleport through different dimensions with simple commands. You can teleport from Overworld to netherworld or end world without using any portal device. Let’s tweak those settings and get started with teleportation.

How to Teleport to Coordinates in Minecraft?

There are two different processes of teleportation. It all depends on which device you are using to play Minecraft. The console has a bedrock edition of Minecraft and uses step-by-step methods to help you teleport.

Whereas, the PC uses the Java edition of Minecraft that will directly allow players to enter Commands on the screen through keyboard.

To teleport to coordinates in Minecraft, you need to enable two important things.

Coordinate Cheats function

Coordinates will allow you to visualize your location data which you can use to teleport. Cheat function enables the Command prompt where you write your target destination to teleport. Let’s move on to enabling these two features.

How to Enable Coordinates and Cheats?

Enabling coordinates will help you know the position of the place you want to teleport whereas enabling cheats will allow you to activate commands. You must enable coordinates and cheats to change position and teleport from one location to another.

Here are the steps to enable coordinates and cheats on the console.

Press the option or menu button, which will open the game menu. Go to settings. Press the game tab under the settings menu. Scroll down to World Option and enable show coordinates and Activate Cheats on the right side.

Now you can view your Coordinates on the upper left-hand side of the screen.

For PC users, simply pressing F3 will reveal coordinates that change related to player movements and other information. You can toggle coordinates on and off by pressing F3. There are different ways to show coordinates on a PC. However, it requires you to download additional files to the game file.

Teleport Commands on the Console

Console players do not have the advantage of directly typing on screen so the console has different settings to input commands. Here are the steps you can follow to input command with your controller.

While in the game, press the right D-pad key to open the chat and command section. Go to the slash(/) button between the keypad and setting controls. It prompts the commands. You will see different options popping up, including teleport. Selecting the Teleport option will present two additional options, Who and Where. Select where and choose your username from the list. You can also teleport your friends by selecting players from the who option. The chatbox now is filled with commands and your user name(/tp “Player username”). Go to the chat box and press the X button to bring up the virtual keyboard. Type the preferred location you want to teleport to with space between each axis. E.g., 5698 69 6184.

Note: Having a map in your hand will help you locate your position in the world.

How to Use Command Blocks for Teleportation?

If you are tired of writing commands time and again and want to teleport with the push of a button, you can use command blocks. A command block is a unique block that enables the Cheat codes inside it.

You can also experiment with different types of teleportation using command blocks. We can obtain command blocks using commands in the Chat and command menu.

Write command /give @p Command_block 24 in the chat and command menu. PC users can press “T,” and the chat box will pop up on the lower-left corner of the screen. After pressing the enter or X button, there will be a new block in your inventory. Select and place the block on the ground or anywhere you like. You will also need a button or lever to activate the command. Right-click the command block, and the menu for the command block will appear. Write /tp @p 2545 74 1234 (The numbers are the coordinates that I want to teleport to. You can use your number to teleport to your desired location.) Press enter and leave the Command menu. Now Place a Button or a Lever In the Command box. You can do it by holding down the crouch button. Press the button, and you will be teleported to the desired coordinates.

Now you don’t always have to type the coordinates. You can activate the command in the command block with a redstone item such as a lever or button.

Can I Teleport to Another Dimension?

Yes, you can indeed teleport to the preferred location of netherworld and endworld without the use of a portal. With the simple use of command, you can teleport anywhere.