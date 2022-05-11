How To Tell if Somebody Blocked You on iMessage

Are you trying to contact your friend, but they haven’t returned your iMessages? In some instances, this might indicate that they might be busy or have put their iPhone on the Do Not Disturb mode. But, this might also entail the user has blocked you from their contacts.

So, how do you know if someone blocked you on iMessage? Well, there is no foolproof way to check if you have been blocked, as iPhone devices do not give out notifications to their users. However, there are a few signs that you might use to solve this case.

So, without further ado, let us explore the different methods to check if somebody has blocked you on iMessage.

How Do You Know if Somebody Blocked You on iMessage?

As already mentioned above, you cannot be exactly sure if the user has blocked unless you contact them directly. However, there are still quite a few telltale signs like where there is no delivery status on the iMessage or if your call goes straight to voicemail. So, let’s dive right into learning about each of these methods in more detail.

Check Text Status

While sending out an iMessage, you might see a status underneath the text message saying that it has been delivered. However, you might not receive any status updates if you are blocked. This method of inspecting can be an evident indication that the recipient has blocked you from their contact list.

But, please note that if the recipient does not have an internet connection, the iMessage status will also not show up as delivered. So, before jumping to conclusions, we suggest you wait for a couple of hours to see if the iMessage has been delivered. This allows you to avoid unnecessary disarray with the recipient in question.

Contact in Other Messaging Apps

In some instances, there might be issues within iMessaging itself. So, to check for faults, try sending the message in other alternative messaging apps like Whatsapp or Messenger. If the recipient gets back to you, there might be some prevalent problems in your iMessages or vice versa.

To fix this issue, you might need to configure the settings or contact Apple Support for technical assistance regarding this matter.

Use Another Phone Number

Another method to confirm if you’re blocked is to check from another phone number. Try sending out a random text and see if it gets delivered. Alternatively, if your friend is a mutual of the recipient in question, you can check from their iPhone if you can send the iMessage.

After sending the message, check if the status shows that the message has been delivered. If the message status says delivered and the recipient replies to their texts, you can confirm that the recipient has blocked you.

Give a Phone Call

Another quick way to resolve if you have been blocked is to call them directly. If the call goes straight to voicemail even after trying multiple attempts, this might also indicate that the user has blocked you from their contacts.

You can also try the above method by using another phone to contact the recipient. If the call goes through, you have likely been blocked by the recipient.

Related Questions

How to Activate iMessaging on iPhone devices?

If you are trying to set up your iMessaging on your iPhone for the first time or just trying to re-activate it again, then here are some steps you can follow.

Locate and open up the Settings app from your device. Now, scroll down and tap on the Messages app. Here, turn on the toggle for the iMessaging option.



How to Block Someone on iMessage?

If you’re bothered by a recipient who keeps bugging you with tons of spam or inappropriate messages, you always have the option to block them on your iPhone device.

As stated above, you won’t receive any messages sent by the recipient. Here are some steps you can follow.

Navigate and launch the Messages app. Tap on the user you want to block. Head over to the top of your screen and click on the Info option. Now, scroll down to the bottom section and tap on the Block this Caller option. Finally, click on the Block Contact to confirm your action.

To unblock the user, simply follow the same process and choose the Unblock Contact option.

What is the Difference Between a Text Message and an iMessage?

The main difference between an iMessage and a text message is that iMessage needs an internet connection to send through texts. In contrast, a regular text message requires only a cellular network.

Additionally, the color of the text bubble can also distinguish them. If you are sending out an iMessage, you will see a blue text bubble, and if you are sending a regular text message, it will appear as a green one.