How to Tell if Someone Blocked You on Snapchat?

Snapchat does not personally send out notifications to users who are blocked. But, if you notice a sudden decrease in your friend’s list or can’t find the user, there are high chances someone has blocked you on the app.

So, in this article, let us learn how to find out if someone blocked you on Snapchat.

What Happens When You Block a Person on Snapchat? When you decide on blocking a user from your Snapchat account, the user can’t trace you on Snapchat or contact you in any way. Here are some instances. You can no longer view snaps or chats sent by the user.

You and the user will not appear on each other’s friend list.

How to Find Out Who Has Blocked You From Snapchat?

You can follow this list of methods to check if someone has blocked you from their Snapchat account.

Check Friends List

The first thing we recommend is that you check your friend list on Snapchat. Here is how you navigate to your Friends list on the app.

Open your Snapchat and log in. Tap on your User icon or your Bitmoji on the top-left of your screen. Navigate and scroll down to the Friends section and click on My Friends.



If you cannot see the user on your friend’s list or by typing their name in the search box, they have likely blocked you. In some instances, they might have just removed you from their friend list by accident. You can try to see if you can add them back.

Search Their Username

Another method you can try is when you know the exact username. You can go ahead and tap on the search icon on top of your screen.

Enter the person’s username in question, and see if they show in the results. If they fail to show up, you might have been blocked or removed by the user.

If you can still see their username but can’t see the add button option, this is another indication that the user has blocked you from their contacts.

Check Chat History

Try to see if you can access the chat history between you and the user. If you have had previous conversations with the person and sent and saved a couple of chats, it should appear in the chat tab.

But, if you can’t seem to access the chat history between the user altogether, then this might suggest that the user has blocked you from their friend’s list.

Send a Message

Another method you can attempt is to send a message or a snap to the user. If you see the Failed to send your message – Tap to try again. This might indicate that the user has blocked you.

In some cases, you may also see that your snaps have a blue “pending” next to them on Snapchat. Keep in mind that this could be because someone blocked you, or they just haven’t accepted your snap request yet.

Search From a Different Account

The final method to confirm is to check from another Snapchat account. You can do this by simply creating a new account or switching to your other existing ones.

Head over to the search box and enter the username. If it appears on your search results, then you can know that the user has blocked you from your other account.

If your friend is a mutual friend of the user in question, you can also check from their account. If you can see that they are active and posting stories on Snapchat, you can know that you are blocked.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Block Someone on Snapchat?

If someone is bothering you by bombarding you with snaps, then you can choose to block the user out.

Here are some steps you can follow:

Open up your Snapchat and log in. Tap on your user icon or bitmoji on your top-left screen. You can navigate to the Friends section. Click on My Friends.

Tap and hold on to the user you would like to block. Click on Manage Friendship. Select the Block Option.

Tap on Block to confirm your action.

Now, you will longer receive any notifications from the user you have just blocked. Also, note that you and the user will not appear on each other’s Friends list.

Does Snapchat Notify You When You Block a User?

No, Snapchat does not give notifications when you block someone on the app. They will have to search on their friend list. You can also try the above methods to see if they have blocked you.

How Can I Tell if Someone Removed Me From Their Friend List?

If you want to check if someone has removed you from their friend’s list, you can try the above methods. Though, if they have a public account, you can still view their stories. But, it will appear on the Subscriptions section instead of Friends.

Finally,

Before you start worrying that the user has blocked you, it might just be that the user has deleted their account from the app. Or there could be some error on the app itself.

But, if you are certain that they have blocked you, you can contact them via another platform and confirm the scenario. If the user decides to unblock you, you will need to add the user as a friend again.