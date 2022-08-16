Having your own server on Discord is fun. But, there are a lot of things to be concerned about. For instance, you might want to punish someone for being a troll or a menace without kicking or banning them.

Well, there is one solution to that; you can timeout people. This option is not enabled by default, but you can turn it on and punish annoying members. Here is a guide on how you can do this.

How to Timeout Someone on Discord?

To timeout someone on Discord, you need to first turn on the permissions to timeout members. You can give access to moderators and yourself. Anyone with this permission can timeout people on your server.

Allow Permission to Time out

To turn on timeout, you can follow these steps.

On Windows/Mac

Open Discord and go to your server. Click on your Server’s name. Then select Server settings. Go to Roles and click on a Preferred role. If you don’t have any, you’ll need to create one. Now, go to the Permissions tab. Search for Timeout Members and turn it on. Click on Save Changes.

On Android/iOS

Open the Discord app. Swipe from the left part of your screen to open the Server’s list. Go to your Server and tap on the Name of it. Then select Settings. Scroll all the way down and tap on Roles. Then select the role that you want to give the permission. Go to the Permissions tab. (For some Android devices, you might not find this tab.) Look for Timeout Members under Membership permissions and turn it On.

Tap on the Save option if it appears on the top-right of the screen.

Timeout Someone

Now that you’ve turned on the permission to timeout people, you can perform it by following these steps.

On Windows/Mac

Right-click on the username of the person you want to timeout. Select Timeout. Now, choose the timeout duration and fill out the reason for the timeout. Then click on Timeout.

On Android/iOS

Go to your server on Discord. Tap on the Profile picture of the person you want to timeout. Scroll down and select Timeout.

Choose the timeout duration and write down a reason for it. Then, select Timeout.

After you’ve timed out a person, they won’t be able to interact in any of your server’s channels until their timeout duration is finished. The reason for the timeout will be shown in the audit log. The audit log can only be seen by people who have permission.

How to View the Timeout Log?

It’s not a good idea to give the timeout permission to many moderators at once. Luckily, you can keep track of all the timeouts for all the members from the audit log. Only the roles and members that have permission to view the audit log can access this information.

Give Permission to View Timeout Log

To give this permission to certain roles or members, follow these steps:

On Windows/Mac

Open the Discord app and go to your server. Click on your Server’s name and select Server Settings. Go to Roles and select the role that you want. Then, go to the Permissions tab. Search for “View Audit Log” and turn it on.

Click on Save Changes.

On Android/iOS

On the Discord app, swipe from the left side of the screen and go to your server. Tap on your Server’s name and select Server settings. Scroll down and select Roles. Now, tap on the role of your choice. Select the Permissions tab. (On some Android devices, you might not find the Permissions tab.) Look for “View Audit Log” under General Server Permissions and turn it on.

Tap on the Save option if it appears at the top-right of the screen.

View Timeout Log

After you’ve allowed permission to view the Audit log, you can see who got timed out, for what reason, and for how long. To look at the audit logs, you can follow these steps.

On Windows/Mac

Go to your server and click on its name. Click on Server settings. Under Moderation, click on Audit Log. Click on the dropdown menu next to Filter By Action. Search for Update Member and select it.

Click on any action to see the details.

On Android/iOS

Select your server and tap on its name. Select Settings. Go to Audit Log. Tap on Filter and select Filter by Action. Search for Update Member and select it. Tap on any action to view the detailed log.

What to Do if Timeout is Not Working?

If Timeout is not working, it’s usually because you don’t have permission. As mentioned above, you can ask your server admin to give you access. If you do have the permission, you can try refreshing your Discord. You can also re-login to see if it fixes the issue.

There is another alternative to Timeout that is a bit time-consuming. Here is how you do it easily:

Go to your Server Settings. Select Roles and click on Create Role. Rename the role to Timeout or anything you like. Go to the Permissions tab. Turn off permissions to Send messages, Speak, and everything related to this.

Now, just assign this role to members you want to timeout.

These members will remain timed out until you manually remove them from the role.